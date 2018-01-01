Latest

remove_policies()

CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.ExperimentalExperimental features are not suitable for production environments. They are included under the TimescaleDB experimental schema. Click to learn more.

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Remove refresh, columnstore, and data retention policies from a continuous aggregate. The removed columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.

Warning

This experimental function will be removed in future releases. Please use the delete_job() function to delete policies.

timescaledb_experimental.remove_policies(
     relation REGCLASS,
     if_exists BOOL = false,
     VARIADIC policy_names TEXT[] = NULL
) RETURNS BOOL

To remove all policies on a continuous aggregate, see remove_all_policies().

Samples

Given a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate with a refresh policy and a data retention policy, remove both policies.

Throw an error if either policy doesn't exist. If the continuous aggregate has a columnstore policy, leave it unchanged:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental.remove_policies(
    'example_continuous_aggregate',
    false,
    'policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate',
    'policy_retention'
);

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
relationREGCLASSThe continuous aggregate to remove policies from

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
if_existsBOOLWhen true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn't exist. Defaults to false.
policy_namesTEXTThe policies to remove. You can list multiple policies, separated by a comma. Allowed policy names are policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate, policy_compression, and policy_retention.

Returns

Returns true if successful.

Keywords

continuous aggregatespoliciesremovecompressdata retention

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previouscagg_migrateNextremove_all_policies

Related Content

remove_all_policies()
Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate
timescaledb_experimental.policies
Get information about all policies set on continuous aggregates
add_policies()
Add refresh, compression, and data retention policies on a continuous aggregate
show_policies()
Show all policies that are currently set on a continuous aggregate
alter_policies()
Alter refresh, compression, or data retention policies on a continuous aggregate
remove_retention_policy()
Remove a retention policy from a hypertable