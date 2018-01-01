Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Remove refresh, columnstore, and data retention policies from a continuous aggregate. The removed columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.

Warning This experimental function will be removed in future releases. Please use the delete_job() function to delete policies.

timescaledb_experimental . remove_policies ( relation REGCLASS , if_exists BOOL = false , VARIADIC policy_names TEXT [ ] = NULL ) RETURNS BOOL Copy

To remove all policies on a continuous aggregate, see remove_all_policies() .

Given a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate with a refresh policy and a data retention policy, remove both policies.

Throw an error if either policy doesn't exist. If the continuous aggregate has a columnstore policy, leave it unchanged:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . remove_policies ( 'example_continuous_aggregate' , false , 'policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate' , 'policy_retention' ) ; Copy

Name Type Description relation REGCLASS The continuous aggregate to remove policies from

Name Type Description if_exists BOOL When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn't exist. Defaults to false. policy_names TEXT The policies to remove. You can list multiple policies, separated by a comma. Allowed policy names are policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate , policy_compression , and policy_retention .

Returns true if successful.