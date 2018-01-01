Latest

Continuous aggregate views can be dropped using the DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW statement.

This statement deletes the continuous aggregate and all its internal objects. It also removes refresh policies for that aggregate. To delete other dependent objects, such as a view defined on the continuous aggregate, add the CASCADE option. Dropping a continuous aggregate does not affect the data in the underlying hypertable from which the continuous aggregate is derived.

DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW <view_name>;

Drop existing continuous aggregate.

DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view;

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
<view_name>TEXTName (optionally schema-qualified) of continuous aggregate view to be dropped.

