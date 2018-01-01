DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW (Continuous Aggregate)CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Continuous aggregate views can be dropped using the
DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW statement.
This statement deletes the continuous aggregate and all its internal
objects. It also removes refresh policies for that
aggregate. To delete other dependent objects, such as a view
defined on the continuous aggregate, add the
CASCADE
option. Dropping a continuous aggregate does not affect the data in
the underlying hypertable from which the continuous aggregate is
derived.
DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW <view_name>;
Drop existing continuous aggregate.
DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view;
|Name
|Type
|Description
<view_name>
|TEXT
|Name (optionally schema-qualified) of continuous aggregate view to be dropped.
Keywords
