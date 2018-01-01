Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Continuous aggregate views can be dropped using the DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW statement.

This statement deletes the continuous aggregate and all its internal objects. It also removes refresh policies for that aggregate. To delete other dependent objects, such as a view defined on the continuous aggregate, add the CASCADE option. Dropping a continuous aggregate does not affect the data in the underlying hypertable from which the continuous aggregate is derived.

DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW < view_name > ; Copy

Drop existing continuous aggregate.

DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view ; Copy