Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Sets the
chunk_time_interval on a hypertable. The new interval is used
when new chunks are created, and time intervals on existing chunks are
not changed.
For a TIMESTAMP column, set
chunk_time_interval to 24 hours:
SELECT set_chunk_time_interval('conditions', INTERVAL '24 hours');SELECT set_chunk_time_interval('conditions', 86400000000);
For a time column expressed as the number of milliseconds since the
UNIX epoch, set
chunk_time_interval to 24 hours:
SELECT set_chunk_time_interval('conditions', 86400000);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Hypertable or continuous aggregate to update interval for.
chunk_time_interval
|See note
|-
|✔
|Event time that each new chunk covers.
dimension_name
|REGCLASS
|-
|✖
|The name of the time dimension to set the number of partitions for. Only use
dimension_name when your hypertable has multiple time dimensions.
If you change chunk time interval you may see a chunk that is smaller than the new interval. For example, if you
have two 7-day chunks that cover 14 days, then change
chunk_time_interval to 3 days, you may end up with a
transition chunk covering one day. This happens because the start and end of the new chunk is calculated based on
dividing the timeline by the
chunk_time_interval starting at epoch 0. This leads to the following chunks
[0, 3), [3, 6), [6, 9), [9, 12), [12, 15), [15, 18) and so on. The two 7-day chunks covered data up to day 14:
[0, 7), [8, 14), so the 3-day chunk for [12, 15) is reduced to a one day chunk. The following chunk [15, 18) is
created as a full 3 day chunk.
The valid types for the
chunk_time_interval depend on the type used for the
hypertable
time column:
time column type
chunk_time_interval type
|Time unit
|TIMESTAMP
|INTERVAL
|days, hours, minutes, etc
|INTEGER or BIGINT
|microseconds
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|INTERVAL
|days, hours, minutes, etc
|INTEGER or BIGINT
|microseconds
|DATE
|INTERVAL
|days, hours, minutes, etc
|INTEGER or BIGINT
|microseconds
|SMALLINT
|SMALLINT
|The same time unit as the
time column
|INT
|INT
|The same time unit as the
time column
|BIGINT
|BIGINT
|The same time unit as the
time column
For more information, see hypertable partitioning.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.