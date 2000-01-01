counter_agg() functionsToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.
Introduction
Analyze data whose values are designed to monotonically increase, and where any
decreases are treated as resets. The
counter_agg functions simplify this task,
which can be difficult to do in pure SQL.
If it's possible for your readings to decrease as well as increase, use
gauge_agg
instead.
Related hyperfunction groups
Aggregate
- counter_agg
- Aggregate counter data into an intermediate form for further analysis
Accessor
- corr
- Calculate the correlation coefficient from a counter aggregate
- counter_zero_time
- Calculate the time when the counter value is predicted to have been zero
- delta
- Calculate the change in a counter from a counter aggregate
- extrapolated_delta
- Calculate the extrapolated change from a counter aggregate
- extrapolated_rate
- Calculate the extrapolated rate of change from a counter aggregate
- first_time
- Get the first timestamp from a counter aggregate
- first_val
- Get the first value from a counter aggregate
- idelta_left
- Calculate the instantaneous change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate
- idelta_right
- Calculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a counter aggregate
- intercept
- Calculate the y-intercept from a counter aggregate
- interpolated_delta
- Calculate the change in a counter, interpolating values at boundaries as needed
- interpolated_rate
- Calculate the rate of change in a counter, interpolating values at boundaries as needed
- irate_left
- Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate
- irate_right
- Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the right, or latest, edge of a counter aggregate
- last_time
- Get the last timestamp from a counter aggregate
- last_val
- Get the last value from a counter aggregate
- num_changes
- Get the number of times a counter changed from a counter aggregate
- num_elements
- Get the number of points with distinct timestamps from a counter aggregate
- num_resets
- Get the number of counter resets from a counter aggregate
- rate
- Calculate the rate of change from a counter aggregate
- slope
- Calculate the slope from a counter aggregate
- time_delta
- Calculate the difference between the first and last times from a counter aggregate
Rollup
- rollup
- Combine multiple counter aggregates
Mutator
- with_bounds
- Add bounds to a counter aggregate
counter_agg(ts TIMESTAMPTZ,value DOUBLE PRECISION[, bounds TSTZRANGE]) RETURNS CounterSummary
This is the first step for performing any aggregate calculations
on counter data. Use
counter_agg to create an intermediate aggregate
from your data. This intermediate form can then be used
by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results. Optionally,
you can combine multiple intermediate aggregate objects using
rollup() before an accessor is applied.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
ts
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time at each point
value
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The value of the counter at each point
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
bounds
TSTZRANGE
|The smallest and largest possible times that can be input to this aggregate. Bounds are required for extrapolation, but not for other accessor functions. If you don't specify bounds at aggregate creation time, you can add them later using the
with_bounds function.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
counter_agg
CounterSummary
|The counter aggregate, containing data about the variables in an intermediate form. Pass the aggregate to accessor functions in the counter aggregates API to perform final calculations. Or, pass the aggregate to rollup functions to combine multiple counter aggregates into larger aggregates.
Examples
Create a counter aggregate to summarize daily counter data:
SELECTtime_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as dt,counter_agg(ts, val) AS csFROM fooWHERE id = 'bar'GROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts)
corr(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the correlation coefficient from a counter aggregate. The calculation uses a linear least-squares fit, and returns a value between 0.0 and 1.0, from no correlation to the strongest possible correlation.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
corr
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The correlation coefficient calculated with time as the independent variable and counter value as the dependent variable.
Examples
Calculate the correlation coefficient to determine the goodness of a linear fit between counter value and time:
SELECTid,bucket,corr(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
counter_zero_time(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
Calculate the time when the counter value is predicted to have been zero. This is the x-intercept of the linear fit between counter value and time.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
counter_zero_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time when the counter value is predicted to have been zero
Examples
Estimate the time when the counter started:
SELECTid,bucket,counter_zero_time(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
delta(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the change in a counter over a time period. This is the simple delta, computed by subtracting the last seen value from the first, after accounting for resets.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|A counter aggregated created using
counter_agg
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
delta
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The change in the counter over the bucketed interval
Examples
Get the change in each counter over the entire time interval in table
foo:
SELECTid,delta(summary)FROM (SELECTid,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id) t
extrapolated_delta(summary CounterSummary,method TEXT) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the change in a counter during the time period specified by the bounds
in the counter aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the
extrapolated_delta
function to work. You can provide them as part of the original
counter_agg
call, or by using the
with_bounds function on an existing
counter aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
method
TEXT
|The extrapolation method to use. Not case-sensitive. The only allowed value
is
prometheus, for the Prometheus extrapolation protocol.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
extrapolated_delta
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The extrapolated change in the counter over the time period of the counter aggregate.
Examples
Extrapolate the change in a counter over every 15-minute interval:
SELECTid,bucket,extrapolated_delta(with_bounds(summary,toolkit_experimental.time_bucket_range('15 min'::interval, bucket)),'prometheus')FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t;
extrapolated_rate(summary CounterSummary,method TEXT) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the rate of change of a counter during the time period specified by the bounds
in the counter aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the
extrapolated_rate
function to work. You can provide them as part of the original
counter_agg
call, or by using the
with_bounds function on an existing
counter aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
method
TEXT
|The extrapolation method to use. Not case-sensitive. The only allowed value
is
prometheus, for the Prometheus extrapolation protocol.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
extrapolated_rate
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The extrapolated rate of change of the counter over the timer period of the counter aggregate.
Examples
SELECTid,bucket,extrapolated_rate(with_bounds(summary,toolkit_experimental.time_bucket_range('15 min'::interval, bucket)),'prometheus')FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t;
first_time(cs CounterSummary) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
Get the first timestamp from a counter aggregate.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
first_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The timestamp of the first point in the counter aggregate
Examples
Get the first and last point of each daily counter aggregate:
WITH t as (SELECTtime_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as dt,counter_agg(ts, val) AS cs -- get a CounterSummaryFROM tableGROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts))SELECTdt,first_time(cs) -- extract the timestamp of the first point in the CounterSummarylast_time(cs) -- extract the timestamp of the last point in the CounterSummaryFROM t;
first_val(cs CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the value of the first point from a counter aggregate.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
first_val
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The value of the first point in the counter aggregate
Examples
Get the first and last value of each daily counter aggregate:
WITH t as (SELECTtime_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as dt,counter_agg(ts, val) AS cs -- get a CounterSummaryFROM tableGROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts))SELECTdt,first_val(cs) -- extract the value of the first point in the CounterSummarylast_val(cs) -- extract the value of the last point in the CounterSummaryFROM t;
idelta_left(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the instantaneous change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value, after accounting for resets.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
idelta_left
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The instantaneous delta at the left, or earliest, edge of the counter aggregate
Examples
Get the instantaneous change at the start of each 15-minute counter aggregate:
SELECTid,bucket,idelta_left(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
idelta_right(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the last value minus the second-last value, after accounting for resets.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
idelta_right
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The instantaneous delta at the right, or latest, edge of the counter aggregate
Examples
Get the instantaneous change at the end of each 15-minute counter aggregate:
SELECTid,bucket,idelta_right(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
intercept(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the y-intercept of a linear least-squares fit between counter value and time. This corresponds to the projected value at the Postgres epoch
(2000-01-01 00:00:00+00). You can use the y-intercept with the slope to plot a best-fit line.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
intercept
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The y-intercept of the linear least-squares fit
Examples
Calculate the y-intercept of the linear fit for each 15-minute counter aggregate:
SELECTid,bucket,intercept(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
interpolated_delta(summary CounterSummary,start TIMESTAMPTZ,interval INTERVAL[, prev CounterSummary][, next CounterSummary]) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the change in a counter over the time period covered by a counter aggregate. Data points at the exact boundaries of the time period aren't needed. The function interpolates the counter values at the boundaries from adjacent counter aggregates if needed.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
start
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The start of the time period to compute the delta over
interval
INTERVAL
|The length of the time period to compute the delta over
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
prev
CounterSummary
|The counter aggregate from the previous interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
summary is used as the start of the interval.
next
CounterSummary
|The counter aggregate from the next interval, used to interpolate the value at
start + interval. If
NULL, the last timestamp in
summary is used as the end of the interval.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
interpolated_delta
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The delta between the first and last points of the time interval. If exact values are missing in the raw data for the first and last points, these values are interpolated linearly from the neighboring counter aggregates.
Examples
Calculate the counter delta for each 15-minute interval, using interpolation to get the values at the interval boundaries if they don't exist in the data:
SELECTid,bucket,interpolated_delta(summary,bucket,'15 min',LAG(summary) OVER (PARTITION BY id ORDER by bucket),LEAD(summary) OVER (PARTITION BY id ORDER by bucket))FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
interpolated_rate(summary CounterSummary,start TIMESTAMPTZ,interval INTERVAL[, prev CounterSummary][, next CounterSummary]) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the rate of change in a counter over a time period. Data points at the exact boundaries of the time period aren't needed. The function interpolates the counter values at the boundaries from adjacent counter aggregates if needed.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
start
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The start of the time period to compute the rate over
interval
INTERVAL
|The length of the time period to compute the rate over
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
prev
CounterSummary
|The counter aggregate from the previous interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
summary is used as the start of the interval.
next
CounterSummary
|The counter aggregate from the next interval, used to interpolate the value at
start + interval. If
NULL, the last timestamp in
summary is used as the end of the interval.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
interpolated_rate
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The per-second rate of change of the counter between the specified bounds. If exact values are missing in the raw data for the first and last points, these values are interpolated linearly from the neighboring counter aggregates.
Examples
Calculate the per-second rate of change for each 15-minute interval, using interpolation to get the values at the interval boundaries if they don't exist in the data:
SELECTid,bucket,interpolated_rate(summary,bucket,'15 min',LAG(summary) OVER (PARTITION BY id ORDER by bucket),LEAD(summary) OVER (PARTITION BY id ORDER by bucket))FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
irate_left(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value, divided by the time lapse between the two points, after accounting for resets. This calculation is useful for fast-moving counters.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
idelta_left
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of the counter aggregate
Examples
Get the instantaneous rate of change at the start of each 15-minute counter aggregate:
SELECTid,bucket,irate_left(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
irate_right(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the right, or latest, edge of a counter aggregate. This is equal to the last value minus the second-last value, divided by the time lapse between the two points, after accounting for resets. This calculation is useful for fast-moving counters.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
idelta_right
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The instantaneous rate of change at the right, or latest, edge of the counter aggregate
Examples
Get the instantaneous rate of change at the end of each 15-minute counter aggregate:
SELECTid,bucket,irate_right(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
last_time(cs CounterSummary) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
Get the last timestamp from a counter aggregate.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
last_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The timestamp of the last point in the counter aggregate
Examples
Get the first and last point of each daily counter aggregate:
WITH t as (SELECTtime_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as dt,counter_agg(ts, val) AS cs -- get a CounterSummaryFROM tableGROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts))SELECTdt,first_time(cs) -- extract the timestamp of the first point in the CounterSummarylast_time(cs) -- extract the timestamp of the last point in the CounterSummaryFROM t;
last_val(cs CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the value of the last point from a counter aggregate.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
last_val
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The value of the last point in the counter aggregate
Examples
Get the first and last value of each daily counter aggregate:
WITH t as (SELECTtime_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as dt,counter_agg(ts, val) AS cs -- get a CounterSummaryFROM tableGROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts))SELECTdt,first_val(cs) -- extract the value of the first point in the CounterSummarylast_val(cs) -- extract the value of the last point in the CounterSummaryFROM t;
num_changes(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS BIGINT
Get the number of times the counter changed during the period summarized by the counter aggregate. Any change is counted, including resets to zero.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
CounterSummary
|A counter summary created using
counter_agg
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
num_changes
BIGINT
|The number of times the counter changed
Examples
Get the number of times the counter changed over each 15-minute interval:
SELECTid,bucket,num_changes(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
num_elements(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS BIGINT
Get the number of points with distinct timestamps from a counter aggregate. Duplicate timestamps are ignored.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
num_elements
BIGINT
|The number of points with distinct timestamps
Examples
Get the number of points for each 15-minute counter aggregate:
SELECTid,bucket,num_elements(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
num_resets(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS BIGINT
Get the number of times the counter is reset.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
num_resets
BIGINT
|The number of resets within the counter aggregate
Examples
Get the number of counter resets for each 15-minute counter aggregate:
SELECTid,bucket,num_resets(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
rate(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the rate of change of the counter. This is the simple rate, equal to the last value minus the first value, divided by the time elapsed, after accounting for resets.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
rate
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The rate of change of the counter
Examples
Get the rate of change per
id over the entire recorded interval:
SELECTid,rate(summary)FROM (SELECTid,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id) t
slope(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the slope of the linear least-squares fit for a counter aggregate. The dependent variable is the counter value, adjusted for resets, and the independent variable is time. Time is always in seconds, so the slope estimates the per-second rate of change. This gives a result similar to
rate, but it can more accurately reflect the usual counter behavior in the presence of infrequent, abnormally large changes.
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
slope
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The slope of the linear least-squares fit
Examples
Calculate the counter slope per
id and per 15-minute interval:
SELECTid,bucket,slope(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
time_delta(summary CounterSummary) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the number of seconds between the first and last measurements in a counter aggregate
Required arguments
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
time_delta
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The difference, in seconds, between the first and last times
Examples
Get the time difference between the first and last counter readings for each 15-minute interval. Note this difference isn't necessarily equal to
15 minutes * 60 seconds / minute, because the first and last readings might not fall exactly on the interval boundaries:
SELECTid,bucket,time_delta(summary)FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
rollup(cs CounterSummary) RETURNS CounterSummary
This function combines multiple counter aggregates into one. This can be used to combine aggregates from adjacent intervals into one larger interval, such as rolling daily aggregates into a weekly or monthly aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
cs
CounterSummary
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
counter_agg
CounterSummary
|A new counter aggregate created by combining the input counter aggregates
with_bounds(summary CounterSummary,bounds TSTZRANGE,) RETURNS CounterSummary
Add time bounds to an already-computed counter aggregate. Bounds are necessary to use extrapolation accessors on the aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
cs
CounterSummary
|A counter aggregate created using
counter_agg
bounds
TSTZRANGE
|A range of
timestamptz giving the smallest and largest allowed times in the counter aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
counter_agg
CounterSummary
|A new counter aggregate with the bounds applied
Examples
Create a counter aggregate for each
id and each 15-minute interval. Then add bounds to the counter aggregate, so you can calculate the extrapolated rate:
SELECTid,bucket,extrapolated_rate(with_bounds(summary,time_bucket_range('15 min'::interval, bucket)))FROM (SELECTid,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,counter_agg(ts, val) AS summaryFROM fooGROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)) t
Create daily counter aggregates for a counter with id
bar:
SELECTdate_trunc('day', ts) as dt,counter_agg(ts, val) AS counter_summary -- get a counter aggregateFROM fooWHERE id = 'bar'GROUP BY date_trunc('day')
Roll up the daily aggregates to get a counter aggregate that covers all recorded timestamps:
WITH t as (SELECTdate_trunc('day', ts) as dt,counter_agg(ts, val) AS counter_summary -- get a counter aggregateFROM fooWHERE id = 'bar'GROUP BY date_trunc('day'))SELECT rollup(counter_summary) AS full_cs -- do a second level of aggregation to get the full counter aggregateFROM t
Calculate the delta, or the difference between the final and first values, from each daily counter aggregate. Also calculate the fraction of the total delta that happens on each day:
WITH t as (SELECTdate_trunc('day', ts) as dt,counter_agg(ts, val) AS counter_summary -- get a counter aggregateFROM fooWHERE id = 'bar'GROUP BY date_trunc('day')), q as (SELECT rollup(counter_summary) AS full_cs -- do a second level of aggregation to get the full counter aggregateFROM t)SELECTdt,delta(counter_summary), -- extract the delta from the daily counter aggregatesdelta(counter_summary) / (SELECT delta(full_cs) FROM q LIMIT 1) as normalized -- get the fraction of the delta that happened each day compared to the full change of the counterFROM t;
Keywords
