Get approximate row count for hypertable, distributed hypertable, or regular Postgres table based on catalog estimates. This function supports tables with nested inheritance and declarative partitioning.
The accuracy of
approximate_row_count depends on the database having up-to-date statistics about the table or hypertable, which are updated by
VACUUM,
ANALYZE, and a few DDL commands. If you have auto-vacuum configured on your table or hypertable, or changes to the table are relatively infrequent, you might not need to explicitly
ANALYZE your table as shown below. Otherwise, if your table statistics are too out-of-date, running this command updates your statistics and yields more accurate approximation results.
Get the approximate row count for a single hypertable.
ANALYZE conditions;SELECT * FROM approximate_row_count('conditions');
The expected output:
approximate_row_count----------------------240000
|Name
|Type
|Description
relation
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable or regular Postgres table to get row count for.
