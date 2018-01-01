LatestHyperfunctions

Estimate the number of distinct values in a dataset. This is also known as cardinality estimation. For large datasets and datasets with high cardinality (many distinct values), this can be much more efficient in both CPU and memory than an exact count using count(DISTINCT).

The estimation uses the hyperloglog++ algorithm. If you aren't sure what parameters to set for the hyperloglog, try using the approx_count_distinct aggregate, which sets some reasonable default values.

Functions in this group

Aggregate

hyperloglog
Aggregate data into a hyperloglog for approximate counting

Alternate aggregate

approx_count_distinct
Aggregate data into a hyperloglog for approximate counting without specifying the number of buckets

Accessor

distinct_count
Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog
stderror
Estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog

Rollup

rollup
Roll up multiple hyperloglogs

Function details

hyperloglog(
    buckets INTEGER,
    value AnyElement
) RETURNS Hyperloglog

This is the first step for estimating the approximate number of distinct values using the hyperloglog algorithm. Use hyperloglog to create an intermediate aggregate from your raw data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results.

Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using rollup() before an accessor is applied.

If you're not sure what value to set for buckets, try using the alternate aggregate function, approx_count_distinct(). approx_count_distinct also creates a hyperloglog, but it sets a default bucket value that should work for many use cases.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
bucketsINTEGERNumber of buckets in the hyperloglog. Increasing the number of buckets improves accuracy but increases memory use. Value is rounded up to the next power of 2, and must be between 2^4 (16) and 2^18. Setting a value less than 2^10 (1,024) may result in poor accuracy if the true cardinality is high and is not recommended. If unsure, start experimenting with 8,192 (2^13) which has an approximate error rate of 1.15%.
valueAnyElementThe column containing the elements to count. The type must have an extended, 64-bit, hash function.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
hyperloglogHyperloglogA hyperloglog object which can be passed to other hyperloglog APIs for rollups and final calculation
Examples

Given a table called samples, with a column called weights, return a hyperloglog over the weights column:

SELECT hyperloglog(32768, weights) FROM samples;

Using the same data, build a view from the aggregate that you can pass to other hyperloglog functions:

CREATE VIEW hll AS SELECT hyperloglog(32768, data) FROM samples;
approx_count_distinct(
    value AnyElement
) RETURNS Hyperloglog

This is an alternate first step for approximating the number of distinct values. It provides some added convenience by using some sensible default parameters to create a hyperloglog.

Use approx_count_distinct to create an intermediate aggregate from your raw data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results.

Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using rollup() before an accessor is applied.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
valueAnyElementThe column containing the elements to count. The type must have an extended, 64-bit, hash function.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
hyperloglogHyperloglogA hyperloglog object which can be passed to other hyperloglog APIs for rollups and final calculation
Examples

Given a table called samples, with a column called weights, return a hyperloglog over the weights column::

SELECT toolkit_experimental.approx_count_distinct(weights) FROM samples;

Using the same data, build a view from the aggregate that you can pass to other hyperloglog functions:

CREATE VIEW hll AS SELECT toolkit_experimental.approx_count_distinct(data) FROM samples;
distinct_count(
    hyperloglog Hyperloglog
) RETURNS BIGINT

Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
hyperloglogHyperloglogThe hyperloglog to extract the count from.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
distinct_countBIGINTThe number of distinct elements counted by the hyperloglog.
Examples

Estimate the number of distinct values from a hyperloglog named hyperloglog. The expected output is 98,814:

SELECT distinct_count(hyperloglog(8192, data))
  FROM generate_series(1, 100000) data
distinct_count
----------------
        98814
stderror(
    hyperloglog Hyperloglog
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Estimate the relative standard error of a Hyperloglog. For approximate relative errors by number of buckets, see the relative errors section.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
hyperloglogHyperloglogThe hyperloglog to estimate the error of.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
stderrorDOUBLE PRECISIONThe approximate relative standard error of the hyperloglog.
Examples

Estimate the relative standard error of a hyperloglog named hyperloglog. The expected output is 0.011490485194281396:

SELECT stderror(hyperloglog(8192, data))
  FROM generate_series(1, 100000) data
stderror       
----------------------
0.011490485194281396
rollup(
  hyperloglog Hyperloglog
) RETURNS Hyperloglog

Combine multiple intermediate hyperloglog aggregates, produced by hyperloglog, into a single intermediate hyperloglog aggregate. For example, you can use rollup to combine hyperloglog from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
hyperloglogHyperloglogThe hyperloglog aggregates to roll up.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupHyperloglogA new hyperloglog aggregate created by combining the input hyperloglog aggregates.

Extended examples

Roll up two hyperloglogs

Roll up two hyperloglogs. The first hyperloglog buckets the integers from 1 to 100,000, and the second hyperloglog buckets the integers from 50,000 to 150,000. Accounting for overlap, the exact number of distinct values in the combined set is 150,000.

Calling distinct_count on the rolled-up hyperloglog yields a final value of 150,552, so the approximation is off by only 0.368%:

SELECT distinct_count(rollup(logs))
FROM (
    (SELECT hyperloglog(4096, v::text) logs FROM generate_series(1, 100000) v)
    UNION ALL
    (SELECT hyperloglog(4096, v::text) FROM generate_series(50000, 150000) v)
) hll;

Output:

distinct_count 
----------------
         150552

Approximate relative errors

These are the approximate errors for each bucket size:

precisionregisters (bucket size)errorcolumn size (in bytes)
4160.260012
5320.183824
6640.130048
71280.091996
82560.0650192
95120.0460384
1010240.0325768
1120480.02301536
1240960.01633072
1381920.01156144
14163840.008112288
15327680.005724576
16655360.004149152
171310720.002998304
182621440.0020196608

Keywords

approximate count distincthyperfunctionsToolkit

