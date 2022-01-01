TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

For example, a sensor might silently spend long periods of time in a steady state, and send data only when a significant change occurs. The regular mean counts the steady-state reading as only a single point, whereas a time-weighted mean accounts for the long period of time spent in the steady state. In essence, the time-weighted mean takes an integral over time, then divides by the elapsed time.

Calculate time-weighted summary statistics, such as averages (means) and integrals. Time weighting is used when data is unevenly sampled over time. In that case, a straight average gives misleading results, as it biases towards more frequently sampled values.

Combine multiple intermediate time-weighted aggregate ( TimeWeightSummary ) objects produced by time_weight() into a single intermediate TimeWeightSummary object. For example, you can use rollup to combine time-weighted aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

Produce a linear TimeWeightSummary over the column val and get the last value:

Get the value of the last point in a TimeWeightSummary aggregate.

Produce a linear TimeWeightSummary over the column val and get the last timestamp:

Get the timestamp of the last point in a TimeWeightSummary aggregate.

Create a table to track irregularly sampled storage usage in bytes, and get the total storage used in byte-hours between January 1 and January 6. Use the 'last observation carried forward' interpolation method:

Calculate the integral over an interval, while interpolating the interval bounds. Similar to integral , but allows an accurate calculation across interval bounds when data has been bucketed into separate time intervals, and there is no data point precisely at the interval bound. For example, this is useful in a window function. Values from the previous and next buckets are used to interpolate the values at the bounds, using the same interpolation method used within the TimeWeightSummary itself. Equal to interpolated_average multiplied by the elapsed time.

Calculate the time-weighted daily average of the column val , interpolating over bucket bounds using the 'last observation carried forward' method:

Calculate the time-weighted average over an interval, while interpolating the interval bounds. Similar to average , but allows an accurate calculation across interval bounds when data has been bucketed into separate time intervals, and there is no data point precisely at the interval bound. For example, this is useful in a window function. Values from the previous and next buckets are used to interpolate the values at the bounds, using the same interpolation method used within the TimeWeightSummary itself. Equal to interpolated_integral divided by the elapsed time.

Create a table to track irregularly sampled storage usage in bytes, and get the total storage used in byte-hours. Use the 'last observation carried forward' interpolation method:

Calculate the integral, or the area under the curve formed by the data points. Equal to average multiplied by the elapsed time.

Produce a linear TimeWeightSummary over the column val and get the first value:

Get the value of the first point in a TimeWeightSummary aggregate.

Produce a linear TimeWeightSummary over the column val and get the first timestamp:

Get the timestamp of the first point in a TimeWeightSummary aggregate.

Calculate the time-weighted average of the column val , using the 'last observation carried forward' interpolation method:

Calculate the time-weighted average. Equal to integral divided by the elapsed time. Note that there is a key difference to avg() : If there is exactly one value, avg() would return that value, but average() returns NULL .

This is the first step for performing any time-weighted calculations. Use time_weight to create an intermediate aggregate ( TimeWeightSummary ) from your data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results. Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using rollup() before an accessor is applied.

Given a table foo with data in a column val , aggregate data into a daily TimeWeightSummary . Use that to calculate the average for column val :

WITH t as ( SELECT time_bucket ( '1 day' :: interval , ts ) as dt , time_weight ( 'Linear' , ts , val ) AS tw FROM foo WHERE measure_id = 10 GROUP BY time_bucket ( '1 day' :: interval , ts ) ) SELECT dt , average ( tw ) FROM t ; Copy

Time-weighted average calculations are not strictly parallelizable, as defined by Postgres. These calculations require inputs to be strictly ordered, but in general, Postgres parallelizes by assigning rows randomly to workers.

However, the algorithm can be parallelized if it is guaranteed that all rows within some time range go to the same worker. This is the case for both continuous aggregates and distributed hypertables. (Note that the partitioning keys of the distributed hypertable must be within the GROUP BY clause, but this is usually the case.)

If you try to combine overlapping TimeWeightSummaries , an error is thrown. For example, you might create a TimeWeightSummary for device_1 and a separate TimeWeightSummary for device_2 , both covering the same period of time. You can't combine these because the interpolation techniques only make sense when restricted to a single measurement series.

If you want to calculate a single summary statistic across all devices, use a simple average, like this:

WITH t as ( SELECT measure_id , average ( time_weight ( 'LOCF' , ts , val ) ) as time_weighted_average FROM foo GROUP BY measure_id ) SELECT avg ( time_weighted_average ) FROM t ; Copy

The time-weighted average functions are not strictly parallelizable in the Postgres sense. Postgres requires that parallelizable functions accept potentially overlapping input. As explained above, the time-weighted functions do not. However, they do support partial aggregation and partition-wise aggregation in multi-node setups.

Because the time-weighted aggregates require ordered sets, they build up a buffer of input data, sort it, and then perform the aggregation steps. When memory is too small to build up a buffer of points, you might see Out of Memory failures or other issues. In these cases, try using a multi-level aggregate. For example: