Introduction
Perform analysis of financial asset data. These specialized hyperfunctions make it easier to write financial analysis queries that involve candlestick data.
They help you answer questions such as:
- What are the opening and closing prices of these stocks?
- When did the highest price occur for this stock?
This function group uses the two-step aggregation
pattern. In addition to the usual aggregate function,
candlestick_agg, it also includes the pseudo-aggregate
function
candlestick.
candlestick_agg produces a candlestick aggregate from
raw tick data, which can then be used with the accessor and rollup functions in
this group.
candlestick takes pre-aggregated data and transforms it into the
same format that
candlestick_agg produces. This allows you to use the
accessors and rollups with existing candlestick data.
Aggregate
- candlestick_agg
- Aggregate tick data into an intermediate form for further calculation
Pseudo aggregate
- candlestick
- Transform pre-aggregated candlestick data into the correct form to use with
candlestick_aggfunctions
Accessor
- close
- Get the closing price from a candlestick aggregate
- close_time
- Get the timestamp corresponding to the closing time from a candlestick aggregate
- high
- Get the high price from a candlestick aggregate
- high_time
- Get the timestamp corresponding to the high time from a candlestick aggregate
- low
- Get the low price from a candlestick aggregate
- low_time
- Get the timestamp corresponding to the low time from a candlestick aggregate
- open
- Get the opening price from a candlestick aggregate
- open_time
- Get the timestamp corresponding to the open time from a candlestick aggregate
- volume
- Get the total volume from a candlestick aggregate
- vwap
- Get the Volume Weighted Average Price from a candlestick aggregate
Rollup
- rollup
- Roll up multiple Candlestick aggregates
candlestick_agg(ts TIMESTAMPTZ,price DOUBLE PRECISION,volume DOUBLE PRECISION) RETURNS Candlestick
This is the first step for performing financial calculations on raw tick
data. Use
candlestick_agg to create an intermediate aggregate from your
tick data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors
in this group to compute final results.
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using
rollup() before an accessor is applied.
If you're starting with pre-aggregated candlestick data rather than raw tick data, use the companion
candlestick() function instead.
This function transforms the existing aggregated data into the correct form
for use with the candlestick accessors.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
ts
TIMESTAMPTZ
|Timestamp associated with stock price
price
DOUBLE PRECISION
|Stock quote/price at the given time
volume
DOUBLE PRECISION
|Volume of the trade
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
agg
Candlestick
|An object storing
(timestamp, value) pairs for each of the opening, high, low, and closing prices, in addition to information used to calculate the total volume and Volume Weighted Average Price.
candlestick(ts TIMESTAMPTZ,open DOUBLE PRECISION,high DOUBLE PRECISION,low DOUBLE PRECISION,close DOUBLE PRECISION,volume DOUBLE PRECISION) RETURNS Candlestick
This function transforms pre-aggregated candlestick data into a candlestick
aggregate object. This object contains the data in the correct form to use
with the accessors and rollups in this function group.
If you're starting with raw tick data rather than candlestick data, use
candlestick_agg() instead.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
ts
TIMESTAMPTZ
|Timestamp associated with stock price
open
DOUBLE PRECISION
|Opening price of candlestick
high
DOUBLE PRECISION
|High price of candlestick
low
DOUBLE PRECISION
|Low price of candlestick
close
DOUBLE PRECISION
|Closing price of candlestick
volume
DOUBLE PRECISION
|Total volume of trades during the candlestick period
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
agg
Candlestick
|An object storing
(timestamp, value) pairs for each of the opening, high, low, and closing prices, in addition to information used to calculate the total volume and Volume Weighted Average Price.
close(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the closing price from a candlestick aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|Candlestick aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
close
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The closing price
close_time(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
Get the timestamp corresponding to the closing time from a candlestick aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|Candlestick aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
close_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time at which the closing price occurred
high(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the high price from a candlestick aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|Candlestick aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
high
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The high price
high_time(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
Get the timestamp corresponding to the high time from a candlestick aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|Candlestick aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
high_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The first time at which the high price occurred
low(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the low price from a candlestick aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|Candlestick aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
low
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The low price
low_time(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
Get the timestamp corresponding to the low time from a candlestick aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|Candlestick aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
low_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The first time at which the low price occurred
open(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the opening price from a candlestick aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|Candlestick aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
open
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The opening price
open_time(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
Get the timestamp corresponding to the open time from a candlestick aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|Candlestick aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
open_time
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time at which the opening price occurred
volume(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the total volume from a candlestick aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|Candlestick aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
volume
DOUBLE PRECISION
|Total volume of trades within the period
vwap(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the Volume Weighted Average Price from a candlestick aggregate.
For Candlesticks constructed from data that is already aggregated, the Volume Weighted Average Price is calculated using the typical price for each period (where the typical price refers to the arithmetic mean of the high, low, and closing prices).
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|Candlestick aggregate
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
vwap
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The volume weighted average price
rollup(candlestick Candlestick) RETURNS Candlestick
Combine multiple intermediate candlestick aggregates, produced by
candlestick_agg or
candlestick, into a single intermediate candlestick aggregate. For example, you can use
rollup to combine candlestick aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|The aggregate produced by a
candlestick or
candlestick_agg call
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
candlestick
Candlestick
|A new candlestick aggregate produced by combining the input candlestick aggregates
Query your tick data table for the opening, high, low, and closing prices, and the trading volume, for each 1 hour period in the last day:
SELECTtime_bucket('1 hour'::interval, "time") AS ts,symbol,open(candlestick_agg("time", price, volume)),high(candlestick_agg("time", price, volume)),low(candlestick_agg("time", price, volume)),close(candlestick_agg("time", price, volume)),volume(candlestick_agg("time", price, volume))FROM crypto_ticksWHERE "time" > now() - '1 day'::intervalGROUP BY ts, symbol;-- orWITH cs AS (SELECT time_bucket('1 hour'::interval, "time") AS hourly_bucket,symbol,candlestick_agg("time", price, volume) AS candlestickFROM crypto_ticksWHERE "time" > now() - '1 day'::intervalGROUP BY hourly_bucket, symbol)SELECT hourly_bucket,symbol,open(candlestick),high(candlestick),low(candlestick),close(candlestick),volume(candlestick)FROM cs;
Create a continuous aggregate on your stock trade data:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW candlestickWITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECT time_bucket('1 minute'::interval, "time") AS ts,symbol,candlestick_agg("time", price, volume) AS candlestickFROM crypto_ticksGROUP BY ts, symbol;
Query your by-minute continuous aggregate over stock trade data for the opening, high, low, and closing (OHLC) prices, along with their timestamps, in the last hour:
SELECT ts,symbol,open_time(candlestick),open(candlestick),high_time(candlestick),high(candlestick),low_time(candlestick),low(candlestick),close_time(candlestick),close(candlestick)FROM candlestickWHERE ts > now() - '1 hour'::interval;
Roll up your by-minute continuous aggregate into daily buckets and return the
Volume Weighted Average Price for
AAPL for the last month:
SELECTtime_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) AS daily_bucket,symbol,vwap(rollup(candlestick))FROM candlestickWHERE symbol = 'AAPL'AND ts > now() - '1 month'::intervalGROUP BY daily_bucketORDER BY daily_bucket;
Roll up your by-minute continuous aggregate into hourly buckets and return the the opening, high, low, and closing prices and the volume for each 1 hour period in the last day:
SELECTtime_bucket('1 hour'::interval, ts) AS hourly_bucket,symbol,open(rollup(candlestick)),high(rollup(candlestick)),low(rollup(candlestick)),close(rollup(candlestick)),volume(rollup(candlestick))FROM candlestickWHERE ts > now() - '1 day'::intervalGROUP BY hourly_bucket;
If you have a table of pre-aggregated stock data, it might look similar this this format:
ts │ symbol │ open │ high │ low │ close │ volume────────────────────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼──────────2022-11-17 00:00:00-05 │ VTI │ 195.67 │ 197.9 │ 195.45 │ 197.49 │ 37047002022-11-16 00:00:00-05 │ VTI │ 199.45 │ 199.72 │ 198.03 │ 198.32 │ 29050002022-11-15 00:00:00-05 │ VTI │ 201.5 │ 202.14 │ 198.34 │ 200.36 │ 46062002022-11-14 00:00:00-05 │ VTI │ 199.26 │ 200.92 │ 198.21 │ 198.35 │ 42482002022-11-11 00:00:00-05 │ VTI │ 198.58 │ 200.7 │ 197.82 │ 200.16 │ 45385002022-11-10 00:00:00-05 │ VTI │ 194.35 │ 198.31 │ 193.65 │ 198.14 │ 39816002022-11-09 00:00:00-05 │ VTI │ 190.46 │ 191.04 │ 187.21 │ 187.53 │ 139596002022-11-08 00:00:00-05 │ VTI │ 191.25 │ 193.31 │ 189.42 │ 191.66 │ 48475002022-11-07 00:00:00-05 │ VTI │ 189.59 │ 190.97 │ 188.47 │ 190.66 │ 34200002022-11-04 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 189.32 │ 190.3 │ 185.75 │ 188.94 │ 35846002022-11-03 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 186.5 │ 188.09 │ 185.13 │ 186.54 │ 39356002022-11-02 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 193.07 │ 195.27 │ 188.29 │ 188.34 │ 46860002022-11-01 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 196 │ 196.44 │ 192.76 │ 193.43 │ 98738002022-10-31 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 193.99 │ 195.17 │ 193.51 │ 194.03 │ 50539002022-10-28 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 190.84 │ 195.53 │ 190.74 │ 195.29 │ 31788002022-10-27 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 192.46 │ 193.47 │ 190.61 │ 190.85 │ 35563002022-10-26 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 191.26 │ 194.64 │ 191.26 │ 191.75 │ 40911002022-10-25 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 189.57 │ 193.16 │ 189.53 │ 192.94 │ 32871002022-10-24 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 188.38 │ 190.12 │ 186.69 │ 189.51 │ 45278002022-10-21 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 182.99 │ 187.78 │ 182.29 │ 187.49 │ 33812002022-10-20 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 184.54 │ 186.99 │ 182.81 │ 183.27 │ 26362002022-10-19 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 185.25 │ 186.64 │ 183.34 │ 184.87 │ 25891002022-10-18 00:00:00-04 │ VTI │ 188.14 │ 188.7 │ 184.71 │ 186.46 │ 3906800
You can use the
candlestick function to transform the data
into a form that you'll be able pass to all of the accessors and
rollup functions. To show that your data is preserved, this example
shows how these accessors return a table that looks just like your data:
SELECTts,symbol,open(candlestick),high(candlestick),low(candlestick),close(candlestick),volume(candlestick)FROM (SELECTts,symbol,candlestick(ts, open, high, low, close, volume)FROM historical_data) AS _(ts, symbol, candlestick);;-- orWITH cs AS (SELECT tssymbol,candlestick(ts, open, high, low, close, volume)FROM historical_data)SELECTtssymbol,open(candlestick),high(candlestick),low(candlestick),close(candlestick),volume(candlestick)FROM cs;
The advantage of transforming your data into the candlestick aggergate form is
that you can then use other functions in this group, such as
rollup
and
vwap.
Roll up your by-day historical data into weekly buckets and return the Volume Weighted Average Price:
SELECTtime_bucket('1 week'::interval, ts) AS weekly_bucket,symbol,vwap(rollup(candlestick))FROM (SELECTts,symbol,candlestick(ts, open, high, low, close, volume)FROM historical_data) AS _(ts, symbol, candlestick)GROUP BY weekly_bucket, symbol;
Keywords
