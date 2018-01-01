TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

This function group uses the two-step aggregation pattern. In addition to the usual aggregate function, candlestick_agg , it also includes the pseudo-aggregate function candlestick . candlestick_agg produces a candlestick aggregate from raw tick data, which can then be used with the accessor and rollup functions in this group. candlestick takes pre-aggregated data and transforms it into the same format that candlestick_agg produces. This allows you to use the accessors and rollups with existing candlestick data.

They help you answer questions such as:

Perform analysis of financial asset data. These specialized hyperfunctions make it easier to write financial analysis queries that involve candlestick data.

Get the timestamp corresponding to the open time from a candlestick aggregate

Get the timestamp corresponding to the low time from a candlestick aggregate

Get the timestamp corresponding to the high time from a candlestick aggregate

Get the timestamp corresponding to the closing time from a candlestick aggregate

Transform pre-aggregated candlestick data into the correct form to use with candlestick_agg functions

Aggregate tick data into an intermediate form for further calculation

Combine multiple intermediate candlestick aggregates, produced by candlestick_agg or candlestick , into a single intermediate candlestick aggregate. For example, you can use rollup to combine candlestick aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

Get the Volume Weighted Average Price from a candlestick aggregate. For Candlesticks constructed from data that is already aggregated, the Volume Weighted Average Price is calculated using the typical price for each period (where the typical price refers to the arithmetic mean of the high, low, and closing prices).

This function transforms pre-aggregated candlestick data into a candlestick aggregate object. This object contains the data in the correct form to use with the accessors and rollups in this function group. If you're starting with raw tick data rather than candlestick data, use candlestick_agg() instead.

This is the first step for performing financial calculations on raw tick data. Use candlestick_agg to create an intermediate aggregate from your tick data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results. Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using rollup() before an accessor is applied. If you're starting with pre-aggregated candlestick data rather than raw tick data, use the companion candlestick() function instead. This function transforms the existing aggregated data into the correct form for use with the candlestick accessors.

Query your tick data table for the opening, high, low, and closing prices, and the trading volume, for each 1 hour period in the last day:

SELECT time_bucket ( '1 hour' :: interval , "time" ) AS ts , symbol , open ( candlestick_agg ( "time" , price , volume ) ) , high ( candlestick_agg ( "time" , price , volume ) ) , low ( candlestick_agg ( "time" , price , volume ) ) , close ( candlestick_agg ( "time" , price , volume ) ) , volume ( candlestick_agg ( "time" , price , volume ) ) FROM crypto_ticks WHERE "time" > now ( ) - '1 day' :: interval GROUP BY ts , symbol ; WITH cs AS ( SELECT time_bucket ( '1 hour' :: interval , "time" ) AS hourly_bucket , symbol , candlestick_agg ( "time" , price , volume ) AS candlestick FROM crypto_ticks WHERE "time" > now ( ) - '1 day' :: interval GROUP BY hourly_bucket , symbol ) SELECT hourly_bucket , symbol , open ( candlestick ) , high ( candlestick ) , low ( candlestick ) , close ( candlestick ) , volume ( candlestick ) FROM cs ; Copy

Create a continuous aggregate on your stock trade data:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW candlestick WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket ( '1 minute' :: interval , "time" ) AS ts , symbol , candlestick_agg ( "time" , price , volume ) AS candlestick FROM crypto_ticks GROUP BY ts , symbol ; Copy

Query your by-minute continuous aggregate over stock trade data for the opening, high, low, and closing (OHLC) prices, along with their timestamps, in the last hour:

SELECT ts , symbol , open_time ( candlestick ) , open ( candlestick ) , high_time ( candlestick ) , high ( candlestick ) , low_time ( candlestick ) , low ( candlestick ) , close_time ( candlestick ) , close ( candlestick ) FROM candlestick WHERE ts > now ( ) - '1 hour' :: interval ; Copy

Roll up your by-minute continuous aggregate into daily buckets and return the Volume Weighted Average Price for AAPL for the last month:

SELECT time_bucket ( '1 day' :: interval , ts ) AS daily_bucket , symbol , vwap ( rollup ( candlestick ) ) FROM candlestick WHERE symbol = 'AAPL' AND ts > now ( ) - '1 month' :: interval GROUP BY daily_bucket ORDER BY daily_bucket ; Copy

Roll up your by-minute continuous aggregate into hourly buckets and return the the opening, high, low, and closing prices and the volume for each 1 hour period in the last day:

SELECT time_bucket ( '1 hour' :: interval , ts ) AS hourly_bucket , symbol , open ( rollup ( candlestick ) ) , high ( rollup ( candlestick ) ) , low ( rollup ( candlestick ) ) , close ( rollup ( candlestick ) ) , volume ( rollup ( candlestick ) ) FROM candlestick WHERE ts > now ( ) - '1 day' :: interval GROUP BY hourly_bucket ; Copy

If you have a table of pre-aggregated stock data, it might look similar this this format:

ts │ symbol │ open │ high │ low │ close │ volume ────────────────────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────── 2022 - 11 - 17 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 195.67 │ 197.9 │ 195.45 │ 197.49 │ 3704700 2022 - 11 - 16 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 199.45 │ 199.72 │ 198.03 │ 198.32 │ 2905000 2022 - 11 - 15 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 201.5 │ 202.14 │ 198.34 │ 200.36 │ 4606200 2022 - 11 - 14 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 199.26 │ 200.92 │ 198.21 │ 198.35 │ 4248200 2022 - 11 - 11 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 198.58 │ 200.7 │ 197.82 │ 200.16 │ 4538500 2022 - 11 - 10 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 194.35 │ 198.31 │ 193.65 │ 198.14 │ 3981600 2022 - 11 - 09 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 190.46 │ 191.04 │ 187.21 │ 187.53 │ 13959600 2022 - 11 - 08 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 191.25 │ 193.31 │ 189.42 │ 191.66 │ 4847500 2022 - 11 - 07 00 : 00 : 00 - 05 │ VTI │ 189.59 │ 190.97 │ 188.47 │ 190.66 │ 3420000 2022 - 11 - 04 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 189.32 │ 190.3 │ 185.75 │ 188.94 │ 3584600 2022 - 11 - 03 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 186.5 │ 188.09 │ 185.13 │ 186.54 │ 3935600 2022 - 11 - 02 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 193.07 │ 195.27 │ 188.29 │ 188.34 │ 4686000 2022 - 11 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 196 │ 196.44 │ 192.76 │ 193.43 │ 9873800 2022 - 10 - 31 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 193.99 │ 195.17 │ 193.51 │ 194.03 │ 5053900 2022 - 10 - 28 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 190.84 │ 195.53 │ 190.74 │ 195.29 │ 3178800 2022 - 10 - 27 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 192.46 │ 193.47 │ 190.61 │ 190.85 │ 3556300 2022 - 10 - 26 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 191.26 │ 194.64 │ 191.26 │ 191.75 │ 4091100 2022 - 10 - 25 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 189.57 │ 193.16 │ 189.53 │ 192.94 │ 3287100 2022 - 10 - 24 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 188.38 │ 190.12 │ 186.69 │ 189.51 │ 4527800 2022 - 10 - 21 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 182.99 │ 187.78 │ 182.29 │ 187.49 │ 3381200 2022 - 10 - 20 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 184.54 │ 186.99 │ 182.81 │ 183.27 │ 2636200 2022 - 10 - 19 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 185.25 │ 186.64 │ 183.34 │ 184.87 │ 2589100 2022 - 10 - 18 00 : 00 : 00 - 04 │ VTI │ 188.14 │ 188.7 │ 184.71 │ 186.46 │ 3906800 Copy

You can use the candlestick function to transform the data into a form that you'll be able pass to all of the accessors and rollup functions. To show that your data is preserved, this example shows how these accessors return a table that looks just like your data:

SELECT ts , symbol , open ( candlestick ) , high ( candlestick ) , low ( candlestick ) , close ( candlestick ) , volume ( candlestick ) FROM ( SELECT ts , symbol , candlestick ( ts , open , high , low , close , volume ) FROM historical_data ) AS _ ( ts , symbol , candlestick ) ; ; WITH cs AS ( SELECT ts symbol , candlestick ( ts , open , high , low , close , volume ) FROM historical_data ) SELECT ts symbol , open ( candlestick ) , high ( candlestick ) , low ( candlestick ) , close ( candlestick ) , volume ( candlestick ) FROM cs ; Copy

The advantage of transforming your data into the candlestick aggergate form is that you can then use other functions in this group, such as rollup and vwap .

Roll up your by-day historical data into weekly buckets and return the Volume Weighted Average Price: