Perform common statistical analyses, such as calculating averages and standard deviations, using this group of functions. These functions are similar to the Postgres statistical aggregates, but they include more features and are easier to use in continuous aggregates and window functions.
These functions work on one-dimensional data. To work with two-dimensional data,
for example to perform linear regression, see the two-dimensional
stats_agg
functions.
Related hyperfunction groups
Aggregate
- stats_agg (one variable)
- Aggregate data into an intermediate statistical aggregate form for further calculation
Accessor
- average
- Calculate the average from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate
- kurtosis
- Calculate the kurtosis from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate
- num_vals
- Calculate the number of values in a one-dimensional statistical aggregate
- skewness
- Calculate the skewness from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate
- stddev
- Calculate the standard deviation from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate
- sum
- Calculate the sum from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate
- variance
- Calculate the variance from a one-dimensional statistical aggregate
Rollup
stats_agg(value DOUBLE PRECISION) RETURNS StatsSummary1D
This is the first step for performing any statistical aggregate calculations
on one-dimensional data. Use
stats_agg to create an intermediate aggregate
(
StatsSummary1D) from your data. This intermediate form can then be used
by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results. Optionally,
multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using
rollup() or
rolling() before an accessor is
applied.
stats_agg is well suited for creating a continuous aggregate that can
serve multiple purposes later. For example, you can create a continuous
aggregate using
stats_agg to calculate average and sum. Later, you can
reuse the same
StatsSummary1D objects to calculate standard deviation from
the same continuous aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The variable to use for the statistical aggregate.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
stats_agg
StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate, containing data about the variables in an intermediate form. Pass the aggregate to accessor functions in the statistical aggregates API to perform final calculations. Or, pass the aggregate to rollup functions to combine multiple statistical aggregates into larger aggregates.
average(summary StatsSummary1D) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate a simple average (or mean) from the values in a statistical aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
average
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The average of the values in the statistical aggregate
Examples
Calculate the average of the integers from 0 to 100:
SELECT average(stats_agg(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
average-----------50
kurtosis(summary StatsSummary1D,[ method TEXT ]) DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the kurtosis from the values in a statistical aggregate. The kurtosis is the fourth statistical moment. It is a measure of “tailedness” of a data distribution compared to a normal distribution.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
method
TEXT
|The method used for calculating the kurtosis. The two options are
population and
sample, which can be abbreviated to
pop or
samp. Defaults to
sample.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
kurtosis
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The kurtosis of the values in the statistical aggregate
Examples
Calculate the kurtosis of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:
SELECT kurtosis(stats_agg(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
kurtosis----------1.78195
num_vals(summary StatsSummary1D) RETURNS BIGINT
Calculate the number of values contained in a statistical aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
num_vals
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The number of values in the statistical aggregate
Examples
Calculate the number of values from 0 to 100, inclusive:
SELECT num_vals(stats_agg(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
num_vals--------101
skewness(summary StatsSummary1D,[ method TEXT ]) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the skewness from the values in a statistical aggregate. The skewness is the third statistical moment. It is a measure of asymmetry in a data distribution.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
method
TEXT
|The method used for calculating the skewness. The two options are
population and
sample, which can be abbreviated to
pop or
samp. Defaults to
sample.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
skewness
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The skewness of the values in the statistical aggregate
Examples
Calculate the skewness of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:
SELECT skewness(stats_agg(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
skewness_x----------0
stddev(summary StatsSummary1D,[ method TEXT ]) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the standard deviation from the values in a statistical aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
method
TEXT
|The method used for calculating the standard deviation. The two options are
population and
sample, which can be abbreviated to
pop or
samp. Defaults to
sample.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
stddev
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The standard deviation of the values in the statistical aggregate
Examples
Calculate the standard deviation of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:
SELECT stddev(stats_agg(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
stddev_y--------29.3002
sum(summary StatsSummary1D) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the sum of the values contained in a statistical aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
sum
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The sum of the values in the statistical aggregate
Examples
Calculate the sum of the integers from 0 to 100:
SELECT sum(stats_agg(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
sum-----5050
variance(summary StatsSummary1D,[ method TEXT ]) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the variance from the values in a statistical aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
method
TEXT
|The method used for calculating the standard deviation. The two options are
population and
sample, which can be abbreviated to
pop or
samp. Defaults to
sample.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
variance
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The variance of the values in the statistical aggregate
Examples
Calculate the variance of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:
SELECT variance(stats_agg(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
variance----------858.5
rolling(ss StatsSummary1D) RETURNS StatsSummary1D
Combine multiple intermediate statistical aggregate (
StatsSummary1D) objects into a single
StatsSummary1D object. It is optimized for use in a window function context for computing tumbling window statistical aggregates.
Note
This is especially useful for computing tumbling window aggregates from a continuous aggregate. It can be orders of magnitude faster because it uses inverse transition and combine functions, with the possibility that bigger floating point errors can occur in unusual scenarios.
For re-aggregation in a non-window function context, such as combining hourly buckets into daily buckets, see
rollup().
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
rolling
StatsSummary1D
|A new statistical aggregate produced by combining the input statistical aggregates
Examples
Combine hourly continuous aggregates to create a tumbling window daily aggregate. Calculate the average and standard deviation using the appropriate accessors:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW foo_hourlyWITH (timescaledb.continuous)AS SELECTtime_bucket('1h'::interval, ts) AS bucket,stats_agg(value) as statsFROM fooGROUP BY 1;SELECTbucket,average(rolling(stats) OVER (ORDER BY bucket RANGE '1 day' PRECEDING)),stddev(rolling(stats) OVER (ORDER BY bucket RANGE '1 day' PRECEDING)),FROM foo_hourly;
rollup(ss StatsSummary1D) RETURNS StatsSummary1D
Combine multiple intermediate statistical aggregate (
StatsSummary1D) objects produced by
stats_agg (one variable) into a single intermediate
StatsSummary1D object. For example, you can use
rollup to combine statistical aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.
For use in window functions, see
rolling().
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
summary
StatsSummary1D
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
rollup
StatsSummary1D
|A new statistical aggregate produced by combining the input statistical aggregates
Create a statistical aggregate to summarize daily statistical data about the
variable
val1. Use the statistical aggregate to calculate average, standard
deviation, and skewness of the variable:
WITH t as (SELECTtime_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as dt,stats_agg(val1) AS stats1DFROM fooWHERE id = 'bar'GROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts))SELECTaverage(stats1D),stddev(stats1D),skewness(stats1D)FROM t;
Keywords
