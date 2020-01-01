compact_state_agg() functionsToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.
Introduction
Given a system or value that switches between discrete states, aggregate the
amount of time spent in each state. For example, you can use the
compact_state_agg
functions to track how much time a system spends in
error,
running, or
starting states.
compact_state_agg is designed to work with a relatively small number of states. It
might not perform well on datasets where states are mostly distinct between
rows.
If you need to track when each state is entered and exited, use the
state_agg functions. If you need to track the liveness of a
system based on a heartbeat signal, consider using the
heartbeat_agg functions.
Warning
This function group includes some experimental functions. Experimental functions might change or be removed in future releases. We do not recommend using them in production. Experimental functions are marked with an Experimental tag.
Aggregate
- compact_state_agg
- ExperimentalAggregate state data into a state aggregate for further analysis
Accessor
- duration_in
- ExperimentalCalculate the total time spent in a given state from a state aggregate
- interpolated_duration_in
- ExperimentalCalculate the total time spent in a given state from a state aggregate, interpolating values at time bucket boundaries
- into_values
- ExperimentalExpand a state aggregate into a set of rows displaying the duration of each state
Rollup
- rollup
- ExperimentalCombine multiple state aggregates
compact_state_agg(ts TIMESTAMPTZ,value {TEXT | BIGINT}) RETURNS StateAgg
Aggregate a dataset containing state data into a state aggregate to track the time spent in each state.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
ts
TIMESTAMPTZ
|Timestamps associated with each state reading
value
TEXT,
BIGINT
|The state at that time
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|An object storing the total time spent in each state
Examples
Create a state aggregate to track the status of some devices:
SELECT toolkit_experimental.compact_state_agg(time, status) FROM devices;
duration_in(agg StateAgg,state {TEXT | BIGINT}[, start TIMESTAMPTZ][, interval INTERVAL]) RETURNS INTERVAL
Given a state aggregate, calculate the total time spent in the given state. If you need to interpolate missing values across time bucket boundaries, use
interpolated_duration_in.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A state aggregate created with
compact_state_agg
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|The state to query
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
start
TIMESTAMPTZ
|If specified, only the time in the state after this time is returned.
interval
INTERVAL
|If specified, only the time in the state from the start time to the end of the interval is returned.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
duration_in
INTERVAL
|The time spent in the given state. Displayed in
days,
hh:mm:ss, or a combination of the two.
Examples
Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between
starting,
running, and
error states. Query the table for the time spent in the
running state.
If you prefer to see the result in seconds,
EXTRACT
the epoch from the returned result:
SET timezone TO 'UTC';CREATE TABLE states(time TIMESTAMPTZ, state TEXT);INSERT INTO states VALUES('1-1-2020 10:00', 'starting'),('1-1-2020 10:30', 'running'),('1-3-2020 16:00', 'error'),('1-3-2020 18:30', 'starting'),('1-3-2020 19:30', 'running'),('1-5-2020 12:00', 'stopping');SELECT toolkit_experimental.duration_in(toolkit_experimental.compact_state_agg(time, state),'running') FROM states;
duration_in---------------3 days 22:00:00
interpolated_duration_in(agg StateAgg,state {TEXT | BIGINT},start TIMESTAMPTZ,interval INTERVAL[, prev StateAgg]) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the total duration in the given state. Unlike
duration_in, you can use this function across multiple state aggregates that cover multiple time buckets. Any missing values at the time bucket boundaries are interpolated from adjacent state aggregates.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A state aggregate created with
compact_state_agg
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|The state to query
start
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The start of the interval to be calculated
interval
INTERVAL
|The length of the interval to be calculated
Optional arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
prev
StateAgg
|The state aggregate from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If
NULL, the first timestamp in
aggregate is used as the start of the interval.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
interpolated_duration_in
INTERVAL
|The total time spent in the queried state. Displayed as
days,
hh:mm:ss, or a combination of the two.
Examples
Create a test table that tracks when a system switches between
starting,
running, and
error states. Query the table for the time spent in the
running state. Use
LAG and
LEAD to get the neighboring aggregates for interpolation.
If you prefer to see the result in seconds,
EXTRACT the epoch from the returned result:
SELECTtime,toolkit_experimental.interpolated_duration_in(agg,'running',time,'1 day',LAG(agg) OVER (ORDER BY time)) FROM (SELECTtime_bucket('1 day', time) as time,toolkit_experimental.compact_state_agg(time, state) as aggFROMstatesGROUP BY time_bucket('1 day', time)) s;
time | interpolated_duration_in------------------------+--------------------------2020-01-01 00:00:00+00 | 13:30:002020-01-02 00:00:00+00 | 16:00:002020-01-03 00:00:00+00 | 04:30:002020-01-04 00:00:00+00 | 12:00:00
into_values(agg StateAgg) RETURNS (TEXT, INTERVAL)into_int_values(agg StateAgg) RETURNS (INT, INTERVAL)
Unpack the state aggregate into a set of rows with two columns, displaying the duration of each state. By default, the columns are named
state and
duration. You can rename them using the same method as renaming a table.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A state aggregate created with
compact_state_agg
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
state
TEXT,
BIGINT
|A state found in the state aggregate
duration
INTERVAL
|The total time spent in that state
Examples
Create a state aggregate from the table
states_test. The time column is named
time, and the
state column contains text values corresponding to different states of a system. Use
into_values to display the data from the state aggregate:
SELECT state, duration FROM toolkit_experimental.into_values((SELECT toolkit_experimental.compact_state_agg(time, state) FROM states_test));
state | duration------+----------ERROR | 00:00:03OK | 00:01:46START | 00:00:11
rollup(agg StateAgg) RETURNS StateAgg
Combine multiple state aggregates into a single state aggregate. For example, you can use
rollup to combine state aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|State aggregates created using
compact_state_agg
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
agg
StateAgg
|A new state aggregate that combines the input state aggregates
Examples
Combine multiple state aggregates and calculate the duration spent in the
START state:
WITH buckets AS (SELECTtime_bucket('1 minute', ts) as dt,toolkit_experimental.compact_state_agg(ts, state) AS saFROM states_testGROUP BY time_bucket('1 minute', ts))SELECT toolkit_experimental.duration_in('START',toolkit_experimental.rollup(buckets.sa))FROM buckets;
