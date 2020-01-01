TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Introduction

Given a system or value that switches between discrete states, aggregate the amount of time spent in each state. For example, you can use the compact_state_agg functions to track how much time a system spends in error , running , or starting states.

compact_state_agg is designed to work with a relatively small number of states. It might not perform well on datasets where states are mostly distinct between rows.

If you need to track when each state is entered and exited, use the state_agg functions. If you need to track the liveness of a system based on a heartbeat signal, consider using the heartbeat_agg functions.

