TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates .

The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:

Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.

Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.

This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.

To estimate the absolute number of times a value appears, use count_min_sketch .

This group of functions contains two aggregate functions, which let you set the cutoff for keeping track of a value in different ways. freq_agg allows you to specify a minimum frequency, and mcv_agg allows you to specify the target number of values to keep.

Get the most common elements of a set and their relative frequency. The estimation uses the SpaceSaving algorithm.

Get the top N most common values from a space-saving aggregate

Get the minimum bound of the estimated frequency for a given value in a space-saving aggregate

Get the maximum bound of the estimated frequency for a given value in a space-saving aggregate

Get a table of all frequency estimates from a space-saving aggregate

Aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate for further calculation of most-frequent values

Aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate for further frequency analysis

This function group includes some experimental functions. Experimental functions might change or be removed in future releases. We do not recommend using them in production. Experimental functions are marked with an Experimental tag.

This will combine multiple aggregates created with freq_agg or mcv_agg functions. This function does require that the source aggregates have been created with the same parameters (same min_freq for freq_agg , same n-factor and skew , if used, for a mcv_agg ). This will produce a very similar aggregate to running the same aggregate function over all the source data. In most cases, any difference will be no more than what you might get from simply reordering the input. However, if the source data for the different aggregates is very differently distributed, the rollup result may have looser frequency bounds.

Get the 20 most frequent zip_codes from an employees table:

Get the top N most common values from a space-saving aggregate. The space-saving aggregate can be created from either freq_agg or mcv_agg .

Find the minimum frequency of the value 3 in a column named value within the table value_test :

Get the minimum bound of the estimated frequency for a given value in a space-saving aggregate

Find the maximum frequency of the value 3 in a column named value within the table value_test :

Get the maximum bound of the estimated frequency for a given value in a space-saving aggregate

Returns the data from a space-saving aggregate as a table. The table lists the stored values with the minimum and maximum bounds for their estimated frequencies.

Create a topN aggregate over the type column of the devices table. Estimates the skew of the data to be 1.05, and targets the 5 most-frequent values:

Create a topN aggregate over the country column of the users table. Targets the top 10 most-frequent values:

Aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate, which stores frequency information in an intermediate form. You can then use any of the accessors in this group to return estimated frequencies or the most common elements. This differs from freq_agg in that you can specify a target number of values to keep, rather than a frequency cutoff.

Create a space-saving aggregate over a field ZIP in a HomeSales table. This aggregate tracks any ZIP value that occurs in at least 5% of rows:

Aggregate data into a space-saving aggregate object, which stores frequency information in an intermediate form. You can then use any of the accessors in this group to return estimated frequencies or the most common elements.

Experimental TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are not suitable for production environments. They may have bugs and may cause data loss. Click to learn more.

Experimental TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are not suitable for production environments. They may have bugs and may cause data loss. Click to learn more.

This test uses a table of randomly generated data. The values used are the integer square roots of a random number in the range 0 to 400.

CREATE TABLE value_test ( value INTEGER ) ; INSERT INTO value_test SELECT floor ( sqrt ( random ( ) * 400 ) ) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 100000 ) ; Copy

This returns the 5 most common values seen in the table:

SELECT topn ( toolkit_experimental . freq_agg ( 0.05 , value ) , 5 ) FROM value_test ; Copy

The output for this query:

topn 19 18 17 16 15 Copy

This test uses a table of randomly generated data. The values used are the integer square roots of a random number in the range (0,400).

CREATE TABLE value_test ( value INTEGER ) ; INSERT INTO value_test SELECT floor ( sqrt ( random ( ) * 400 ) ) FROM generate_series ( 1 , 100000 ) ; Copy

Return values that represent more than 5% of the input:

SELECT value , min_freq , max_freq FROM into_values ( ( SELECT toolkit_experimental . freq_agg ( 0.05 , value ) FROM value_test ) ) ; Copy

The output for this query looks like this, with some variation due to randomness:

value | min_freq | max_freq 19 | 0.09815 | 0.09815 18 | 0.09169 | 0.09169 17 | 0.08804 | 0.08804 16 | 0.08248 | 0.08248 15 | 0.07703 | 0.07703 14 | 0.07157 | 0.07157 13 | 0.06746 | 0.06746 12 | 0.06378 | 0.06378 11 | 0.05565 | 0.05595 10 | 0.05286 | 0.05289 Copy

You can adjust the following advanced options to suit your data distribution:

mcv_agg assumes that the data is skewed. In other words, some values are more frequent than others. The degree of skew is defined by the s parameter of a zeta distribution .

The default value of 1.1 works on data with this distribution or a more extreme one: