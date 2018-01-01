Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Attach a tablespace to a hypertable and use it to store chunks. A tablespace is a directory on the filesystem that allows control over where individual tables and indexes are stored on the filesystem. A common use case is to create a tablespace for a particular storage disk, allowing tables to be stored there. To learn more, see the Postgres documentation on tablespaces .

TimescaleDB can manage a set of tablespaces for each hypertable, automatically spreading chunks across the set of tablespaces attached to a hypertable. If a hypertable is hash partitioned, TimescaleDB tries to place chunks that belong to the same partition in the same tablespace. Changing the set of tablespaces attached to a hypertable may also change the placement behavior. A hypertable with no attached tablespaces has its chunks placed in the database's default tablespace.

Attach the tablespace disk1 to the hypertable conditions :

SELECT attach_tablespace ( 'disk1' , 'conditions' ) ; SELECT attach_tablespace ( 'disk2' , 'conditions' , if_not_attached = > true ) ; Copy

Name Type Description tablespace TEXT Name of the tablespace to attach. hypertable REGCLASS Hypertable to attach the tablespace to.

Tablespaces need to be created before being attached to a hypertable. Once created, tablespaces can be attached to multiple hypertables simultaneously to share the underlying disk storage. Associating a regular table with a tablespace using the TABLESPACE option to CREATE TABLE , prior to calling create_hypertable , has the same effect as calling attach_tablespace immediately following create_hypertable .