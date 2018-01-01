Latest

attach_tablespace()

Attach a tablespace to a hypertable and use it to store chunks. A tablespace is a directory on the filesystem that allows control over where individual tables and indexes are stored on the filesystem. A common use case is to create a tablespace for a particular storage disk, allowing tables to be stored there. To learn more, see the Postgres documentation on tablespaces.

TimescaleDB can manage a set of tablespaces for each hypertable, automatically spreading chunks across the set of tablespaces attached to a hypertable. If a hypertable is hash partitioned, TimescaleDB tries to place chunks that belong to the same partition in the same tablespace. Changing the set of tablespaces attached to a hypertable may also change the placement behavior. A hypertable with no attached tablespaces has its chunks placed in the database's default tablespace.

Samples

Attach the tablespace disk1 to the hypertable conditions:

SELECT attach_tablespace('disk1', 'conditions');
SELECT attach_tablespace('disk2', 'conditions', if_not_attached => true);

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
tablespaceTEXTName of the tablespace to attach.
hypertableREGCLASSHypertable to attach the tablespace to.

Tablespaces need to be created before being attached to a hypertable. Once created, tablespaces can be attached to multiple hypertables simultaneously to share the underlying disk storage. Associating a regular table with a tablespace using the TABLESPACE option to CREATE TABLE, prior to calling create_hypertable, has the same effect as calling attach_tablespace immediately following create_hypertable.

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
if_not_attachedBOOLEANSet to true to avoid throwing an error if the tablespace is already attached to the table. A notice is issued instead. Defaults to false.

Keywords

hypertablestablespaces

