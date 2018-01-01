Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Attach a tablespace to a hypertable and use it to store chunks. A tablespace is a directory on the filesystem that allows control over where individual tables and indexes are stored on the filesystem. A common use case is to create a tablespace for a particular storage disk, allowing tables to be stored there. To learn more, see the Postgres documentation on tablespaces.
TimescaleDB can manage a set of tablespaces for each hypertable, automatically spreading chunks across the set of tablespaces attached to a hypertable. If a hypertable is hash partitioned, TimescaleDB tries to place chunks that belong to the same partition in the same tablespace. Changing the set of tablespaces attached to a hypertable may also change the placement behavior. A hypertable with no attached tablespaces has its chunks placed in the database's default tablespace.
Attach the tablespace
disk1 to the hypertable
conditions:
SELECT attach_tablespace('disk1', 'conditions');SELECT attach_tablespace('disk2', 'conditions', if_not_attached => true);
|Name
|Type
|Description
tablespace
|TEXT
|Name of the tablespace to attach.
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable to attach the tablespace to.
Tablespaces need to be created before
being attached to a hypertable. Once created, tablespaces can be
attached to multiple hypertables simultaneously to share the
underlying disk storage. Associating a regular table with a tablespace
using the
TABLESPACE option to
CREATE TABLE, prior to calling
create_hypertable, has the same effect as calling
attach_tablespace immediately following
create_hypertable.
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_not_attached
|BOOLEAN
|Set to true to avoid throwing an error if the tablespace is already attached to the table. A notice is issued instead. Defaults to false.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.