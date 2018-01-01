Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Get the disk space used by an index on a hypertable, including the disk space needed to provide the index on all chunks. The size is reported in bytes.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.
Get size of a specific index on a hypertable.
\d conditions_tableTable "public.conditions_table"Column | Type | Collation | Nullable | Default--------+--------------------------+-----------+----------+---------time | timestamp with time zone | | not null |device | integer | | |volume | integer | | |Indexes:"second_index" btree ("time")"test_table_time_idx" btree ("time" DESC)"third_index" btree ("time")SELECT hypertable_index_size('second_index');hypertable_index_size-----------------------163840SELECT pg_size_pretty(hypertable_index_size('second_index'));pg_size_pretty----------------160 kB
|Name
|Type
|Description
index_name
|REGCLASS
|Name of the index on a hypertable
|Column
|Type
|Description
|hypertable_index_size
|BIGINT
|Returns the disk space used by the index
Note
NULL is returned if the function is executed on a non-hypertable relation.
