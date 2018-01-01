Latest

hypertable_index_size()

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Get the disk space used by an index on a hypertable, including the disk space needed to provide the index on all chunks. The size is reported in bytes.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.

Samples

Get size of a specific index on a hypertable.

\d conditions_table
                     Table "public.conditions_table"
 Column |           Type           | Collation | Nullable | Default
--------+--------------------------+-----------+----------+---------
 time   | timestamp with time zone |           | not null |
 device | integer                  |           |          |
 volume | integer                  |           |          |
Indexes:
    "second_index" btree ("time")
    "test_table_time_idx" btree ("time" DESC)
    "third_index" btree ("time")


SELECT hypertable_index_size('second_index');


 hypertable_index_size
-----------------------
                163840


SELECT pg_size_pretty(hypertable_index_size('second_index'));


 pg_size_pretty
----------------
 160 kB

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
index_nameREGCLASSName of the index on a hypertable

Returns

ColumnTypeDescription
hypertable_index_sizeBIGINTReturns the disk space used by the index
Note

NULL is returned if the function is executed on a non-hypertable relation.

Keywords

hypertablesindexesinformation

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previoushypertable_approximate_detailed_sizeNextchunks_detailed_size

Related Content

hypertable_size()
Get the total disk space used by a hypertable
chunks_detailed_size()
Get detailed information about disk space used by chunks
hypertable_detailed_size()
Get detailed information about disk space used by a hypertable
hypertable_approximate_size()
Get the approximate total disk space used by a hypertable
hypertable_approximate_detailed_size()
Get detailed information about approximate disk space used by a hypertable
hypertable_size()
Get the total disk space used by a hypertable