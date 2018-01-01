Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Get the disk space used by an index on a hypertable, including the disk space needed to provide the index on all chunks. The size is reported in bytes.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.

Get size of a specific index on a hypertable.

\d conditions_table Table "public.conditions_table" Column | Type | Collation | Nullable | Default time | timestamp with time zone | | not null | device | integer | | | volume | integer | | | Indexes: "second_index" btree ( "time" ) "test_table_time_idx" btree ( "time" DESC ) "third_index" btree ( "time" ) SELECT hypertable_index_size ( 'second_index' ) ; hypertable_index_size 163840 SELECT pg_size_pretty ( hypertable_index_size ( 'second_index' ) ) ; pg_size_pretty 160 kB Copy

Name Type Description index_name REGCLASS Name of the index on a hypertable

Column Type Description hypertable_index_size BIGINT Returns the disk space used by the index