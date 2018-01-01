Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Manually create a chunk with specific time ranges and space partition boundaries in a hypertable.

You can either create a new chunk, or attach an existing table as a chunk. When you add an existing table, TimescaleDB attaches it to the hypertable and uses it as the data table for the new chunk. If necessary, TimescaleDB renames the table and/or moves the table to the specified schema.

Creating a chunk requires INSERT privileges on the hypertable. If chunk_table is provided, the table must have the same columns and compatible constraints as the hypertable. CHECK constraints must have the same names as the parent table.

Create a new chunk for a hypertable with a time range : SELECT * FROM _timescaledb_functions . create_chunk ( 'conditions' , '{"time": ["2018-01-01 00:00:00", "2018-01-08 00:00:00"]}' ) ; Copy

Create a chunk with a custom schema and table name : SELECT * FROM _timescaledb_functions . create_chunk ( 'conditions' , '{"time": ["2018-01-08 00:00:00", "2018-01-15 00:00:00"]}' , 'custom_schema' , 'custom_chunk_name' ) ; Copy

Create a chunk from an existing table : CREATE TABLE my_chunk_table ( time timestamptz NOT NULL , device int , temp float ) ; SELECT * FROM _timescaledb_functions . create_chunk ( 'conditions' , '{"time": ["2018-01-15 00:00:00", "2018-01-22 00:00:00"]}' , schema_name = > 'public' , table_name = > 'my_chunk' , chunk_table = > 'my_chunk_table' ) ; Copy

Create a chunk with space partitioning (advanced): For hypertables with additional space dimensions, specify all dimension constraints: SELECT * FROM _timescaledb_functions . create_chunk ( 'conditions' , '{"time": ["2018-01-22 00:00:00", "2018-01-29 00:00:00"], "device": [-9223372036854775808, 1073741823]}' ) ; Copy

Name Type Default Required Description hypertable REGCLASS ✔ The hypertable to create the chunk for slices JSONB ✔ A JSONB object specifying the dimensional constraints for the chunk. Specify each dimension with a two-element array [range_start, range_end] .



Each key is a dimension column name as defined in hypertable , and each value is a two-element array [range_start, range_end] .



For timestamp dimensions, use numeric values representing microseconds from Unix epoch or ISO 8601 timestamp strings. For example, "2018-01-01 00:00:00" . For integer or space dimensions, use numeric values matching the dimension's data type.



Specify all dimensions defined in the hypertable. For example, {"time": [1514419200000000, 1515024000000000], "device": [-9223372036854775808, 1073741823]} schema_name NAME NULL ✖ Schema name for the chunk. If not specified, TimescaleDB uses the default chunk schema table_name NAME NULL ✖ Table name for the chunk. If not specified, TimescaleDB generates a default chunk name chunk_table REGCLASS NULL ✖ Attach an existing table as the chunk. TimescaleDB renames and/or moves the table as necessary to match schema_name and table_name