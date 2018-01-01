Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
CREATE INDEX ... WITH (timescaledb.transaction_per_chunk, ...);
This option extends
CREATE INDEX with the ability to
use a separate transaction for each chunk it creates an index on, instead of
using a single transaction for the entire hypertable. This allows
INSERTs, and
other operations to be performed concurrently during most of the duration of the
CREATE INDEX command. While the index is being created on an individual chunk,
it functions as if a regular
CREATE INDEX were called on that chunk, however
other chunks are completely unblocked.
This version of
CREATE INDEX can be used as an alternative to
CREATE INDEX CONCURRENTLY, which is not currently supported on hypertables.
Warning
Not supported for
CREATE UNIQUE INDEX.
If the operation fails partway through, indexes might not be created on all hypertable chunks. If this occurs, the index on the root table of the hypertable is marked as invalid. You can check this by running
\d+on the hypertable. The index still works, and is created on new chunks, but if you want to ensure all chunks have a copy of the index, drop and recreate it.
You can also use the following query to find all invalid indexes:SELECT * FROM pg_index i WHERE i.indisvalid IS FALSE;
Create an anonymous index:
CREATE INDEX ON conditions(time, device_id)WITH (timescaledb.transaction_per_chunk);
Alternatively:
CREATE INDEX ON conditions USING brin(time, location)WITH (timescaledb.transaction_per_chunk);
