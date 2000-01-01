LatestHyperfunctions

Analyze data coming from gauges. Unlike counters, gauges can decrease as well as increase.

If your value can only increase, use counter_agg instead to appropriately account for resets.

Functions in this group

Warning

This function group includes some experimental functions. Experimental functions might change or be removed in future releases. We do not recommend using them in production. Experimental functions are marked with an Experimental tag.

Aggregate

gauge_agg
ExperimentalAggregate gauge data into an intermediate form for further analysis

Accessor

corr
ExperimentalCalculate the correlation coefficient from a gauge aggregate
delta
ExperimentalCalculate the change in a gauge from a gauge aggregate
extrapolated_delta
ExperimentalCalculate the extrapolated change from a gauge aggregate
extrapolated_rate
ExperimentalCalculate the extrapolated rate of change from a gauge aggregate
gauge_zero_time
ExperimentalCalculate the time when the gauge value is predicted to have been zero
idelta_left
ExperimentalCalculate the instantaneous change at the left, or earliest, edge of a gauge aggregate
idelta_right
ExperimentalCalculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a gauge aggregate
intercept
ExperimentalCalculate the y-intercept from a gauge aggregate
interpolated_delta
ExperimentalCalculate the change in a gauge, interpolating values at boundaries as needed
interpolated_rate
ExperimentalCalculate the rate of change in a gauge, interpolating values at boundaries as needed
irate_left
ExperimentalCalculate the instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of a gauge aggregate
irate_right
ExperimentalCalculate the instantaneous rate of change at the right, or latest, edge of a gauge aggregate
num_changes
ExperimentalGet the number of times a gauge changed from a gauge aggregate
num_elements
ExperimentalGet the number of points with distinct timestamps from a gauge aggregate
rate
ExperimentalCalculate the rate of change from a gauge aggregate
slope
ExperimentalCalculate the slope from a gauge aggregate
time_delta
ExperimentalCalculate the difference between the first and last times from a gauge aggregate

Rollup

rollup
ExperimentalCombine multiple gauge aggregates

Mutator

with_bounds
ExperimentalAdd bounds to a gauge aggregate

Function details

gauge_agg(
  ts TIMESTAMPTZ,
  value DOUBLE PRECISION
  [, bounds TSTZRANGE]
) RETURNS GaugeSummary

This is the first step for performing any aggregate calculations on gauge data. Use gauge_agg to create an intermediate aggregate from your data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors in this group to compute final results. Optionally, you can combine multiple intermediate aggregate objects with rollup() before an accessor is applied.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
tsTIMESTAMPTZThe time at each point
valueDOUBLE PRECISIONThe value of the gauge at each point
Optional arguments
NameTypeDescription
boundsTSTZRANGEThe smallest and largest possible times that can be input to this aggregate. Bounds are required for extrapolation, but not for other accessor functions. If you don't specify bounds at aggregate creation time, you can add them later using the with_bounds function.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
gauge_aggGaugeSummaryThe gauge aggregate, containing data about the variables in an intermediate form. Pass the aggregate to accessor functions in the gauge aggregates API to perform final calculations. Or, pass the aggregate to rollup functions to combine multiple gauge aggregates into larger aggregates.
Examples

Create a gauge aggregate to summarize daily gauge data:

SELECT
  time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as dt,
  gauge_agg(ts, val) AS cs
FROM foo
WHERE id = 'bar'
GROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts)
corr(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the correlation coefficient from a gauge aggregate. The calculation uses a linear least-squares fit, and returns a value between 0.0 and 1.0, from no correlation to the strongest possible correlation.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
corrDOUBLE PRECISIONThe correlation coefficient calculated with time as the independent variable and gauge value as the dependent variable.
Examples

Calculate the correlation coefficient to determine the goodness of a linear fit between gauge value and time:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    corr(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
delta(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Get the change in a gauge over a time period. This is the simple delta, computed by subtracting the last seen value from the first.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregated created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
deltaDOUBLE PRECISIONThe change in the gauge over the bucketed interval
Examples

Get the change in each gauge over the entire time interval in table foo:

SELECT
    id,
    delta(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id
) t
extrapolated_delta(
    summary GaugeSummary,
    method TEXT
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the change in a gauge during the time period specified by the bounds in the gauge aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the extrapolated_delta function to work. You can provide them as part of the original gauge_agg call, or by using the with_bounds function on an existing gauge aggregate.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
methodTEXTThe extrapolation method to use. Not case-sensitive. The only allowed value is prometheus, for the Prometheus extrapolation protocol.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
extrapolated_deltaDOUBLE PRECISIONThe extrapolated change in the gauge over the time period of the gauge aggregate.
Examples

Extrapolate the change in a gauge over every 15-minute interval:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    extrapolated_delta(
        with_bounds(
            summary,
            toolkit_experimental.time_bucket_range('15 min'::interval, bucket)
        ),'prometheus'
    )
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t;
extrapolated_rate(
    summary GaugeSummary,
    method TEXT
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the rate of change of a gauge during the time period specified by the bounds in the gauge aggregate. The bounds must be specified for the extrapolated_rate function to work. You can provide them as part of the original gauge_agg call, or by using the with_bounds function on an existing gauge aggregate.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
methodTEXTThe extrapolation method to use. Not case-sensitive. The only allowed value is prometheus, for the Prometheus extrapolation protocol.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
extrapolated_rateDOUBLE PRECISIONThe extrapolated rate of change of the gauge over the timer period of the gauge aggregate.
Examples
SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    extrapolated_rate(
        with_bounds(
            summary,
            toolkit_experimental.time_bucket_range('15 min'::interval, bucket)
        ),'prometheus'
    )
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t;
gauge_zero_time(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ

Calculate the time when the gauge value is modeled to have been zero. This is the x-intercept of the linear fit between gauge value and time.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
gauge_zero_timeTIMESTAMPTZThe time when the gauge value is predicted to have been zero
Examples

Estimate the time when the gauge started:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    gauge_zero_time(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
idelta_left(
  summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the instantaneous change at the left, or earliest, edge of a gauge aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
idelta_leftDOUBLE PRECISIONThe instantaneous delta at the left, or earliest, edge of the gauge aggregate
Examples

Get the instantaneous change at the start of each 15-minute gauge aggregate:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    idelta_left(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
idelta_right(
  summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the instantaneous change at the right, or latest, edge of a gauge aggregate. This is equal to the last value minus the second-last value.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
idelta_rightDOUBLE PRECISIONThe instantaneous delta at the right, or latest, edge of the gauge aggregate
Examples

Get the instantaneous change at the end of each 15-minute gauge aggregate:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    idelta_right(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
intercept(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the y-intercept of a linear least-squares fit between gauge value and time. This corresponds to the projected value at the Postgres epoch (2000-01-01 00:00:00+00). You can use the y-intercept with the slope to plot a best-fit line.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
interceptDOUBLE PRECISIONThe y-intercept of the linear least-squares fit
Examples

Calculate the y-intercept of the linear fit for each 15-minute gauge aggregate:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    intercept(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
interpolated_delta(
    summary GaugeSummary,
    start TIMESTAMPTZ,
    interval INTERVAL
    [, prev GaugeSummary]
    [, next GaugeSummary]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the change in a gauge over the time period covered by a gauge aggregate. Data points at the exact boundaries of the time period aren't needed. The function interpolates the gauge values at the boundaries from adjacent gauge aggregates if needed.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
startTIMESTAMPTZThe start of the time period to compute the delta over
intervalINTERVALThe length of the time period to compute the delta over
Optional arguments
NameTypeDescription
prevGaugeSummaryThe gauge aggregate from the previous interval, used to interpolate the value at start. If NULL, the first timestamp in summary is used as the start of the interval.
nextGaugeSummaryThe gauge aggregate from the next interval, used to interpolate the value at start + interval. If NULL, the last timestamp in summary is used as the end of the interval.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
interpolated_deltaDOUBLE PRECISIONThe delta between the first and last points of the time interval. If exact values are missing in the raw data for the first and last points, these values are interpolated linearly from the neighboring gauge aggregates.
Examples

Calculate the gauge delta for each 15-minute interval, using interpolation to get the values at the interval boundaries if they don't exist in the data:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    interpolated_delta(
        summary,
        bucket,
        '15 min',
        LAG(summary) OVER (PARTITION BY id ORDER by bucket),
        LEAD(summary) OVER (PARTITION BY id ORDER by bucket)
    )
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
interpolated_rate(
    summary GaugeSummary,
    start TIMESTAMPTZ,
    interval INTERVAL
    [, prev GaugeSummary]
    [, next GaugeSummary]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the rate of change in a gauge over a time period. Data points at the exact boundaries of the time period aren't needed. The function interpolates the gauge values at the boundaries from adjacent gauge aggregates if needed.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
startTIMESTAMPTZThe start of the time period to compute the rate over
intervalINTERVALThe length of the time period to compute the rate over
Optional arguments
NameTypeDescription
prevGaugeSummaryThe gauge aggregate from the previous interval, used to interpolate the value at start. If NULL, the first timestamp in summary is used as the start of the interval.
nextGaugeSummaryThe gauge aggregate from the next interval, used to interpolate the value at start + interval. If NULL, the last timestamp in summary is used as the end of the interval.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
interpolated_rateDOUBLE PRECISIONThe per-second rate of change of the gauge between the specified bounds. If exact values are missing in the raw data for the first and last points, these values are interpolated linearly from the neighboring gauge aggregates.
Examples

Calculate the per-second rate of change for each 15-minute interval, using interpolation to get the values at the interval boundaries if they don't exist in the data:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    interpolated_rate(
        summary,
        bucket,
        '15 min',
        LAG(summary) OVER (PARTITION BY id ORDER by bucket),
        LEAD(summary) OVER (PARTITION BY id ORDER by bucket)
    )
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
irate_left(
  summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of a gauge aggregate. This is equal to the second value minus the first value, divided by the time lapse between the two points. This calculation is useful for fast-moving gauges.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
idelta_leftDOUBLE PRECISIONThe instantaneous rate of change at the left, or earliest, edge of the gauge aggregate
Examples

Get the instantaneous rate of change at the start of each 15-minute gauge aggregate:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    irate_left(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
irate_right(
  summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the instantaneous rate of change at the right, or latest, edge of a gauge aggregate. This is equal to the last value minus the second-last value, divided by the time lapse between the two points. This calculation is useful for fast-moving gauges.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
idelta_rightDOUBLE PRECISIONThe instantaneous rate of change at the right, or latest, edge of the gauge aggregate
Examples

Get the instantaneous rate of change at the end of each 15-minute gauge aggregate:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    irate_right(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
num_changes(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS BIGINT

Get the number of times the gauge changed during the period summarized by the gauge aggregate.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge summary created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
num_changesBIGINTThe number of times the gauge changed
Examples

Get the number of times the gauge changed over each 15-minute interval:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    num_changes(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
num_elements(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS BIGINT

Get the number of points with distinct timestamps from a gauge aggregate. Duplicate timestamps are ignored.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
num_elementsBIGINTThe number of points with distinct timestamps
Examples

Get the number of points for each 15-minute gauge aggregate:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    num_elements(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
rate(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the rate of change of the gauge. This is the simple rate, equal to the last value minus the first value, divided by the time elapsed.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
rateDOUBLE PRECISIONThe rate of change of the gauge
Examples

Get the rate of change per id over the entire recorded interval:

SELECT
    id,
    rate(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id
) t
slope(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Calculate the slope of the linear least-squares fit for a gauge aggregate. The dependent variable is the gauge value, and the independent variable is time. Time is always in seconds, so the slope estimates the per-second rate of change. This gives a result similar to rate, but it can more accurately reflect the usual gauge behavior in the presence of infrequent, abnormally large changes.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
slopeDOUBLE PRECISIONThe slope of the linear least-squares fit
Examples

Calculate the gauge slope per id and per 15-minute interval:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    slope(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
time_delta(
    summary GaugeSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Get the number of seconds between the first and last measurements in a gauge aggregate

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
summaryGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
time_deltaDOUBLE PRECISIONThe difference, in seconds, between the first and last times
Examples

Get the time difference between the first and last gauge readings for each 15-minute interval. Note this difference isn't necessarily equal to 15 minutes * 60 seconds / minute, because the first and last readings might not fall exactly on the interval boundaries:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    time_delta(summary)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t
rollup(
    cs GaugeSummary
) RETURNS GaugeSummary

This function combines multiple gauge aggregates into one. This can be used to combine aggregates from adjacent intervals into one larger interval, such as rolling daily aggregates into a weekly or monthly aggregate.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
csGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
gauge_aggGaugeSummaryA new gauge aggregate created by combining the input gauge aggregates
with_bounds(
    summary GaugeSummary,
    bounds TSTZRANGE,
) RETURNS GaugeSummary

Add time bounds to an already-computed gauge aggregate. Bounds are necessary to use extrapolation accessors on the aggregate.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
csGaugeSummaryA gauge aggregate created using gauge_agg
boundsTSTZRANGEA range of timestamptz giving the smallest and largest allowed times in the gauge aggregate
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
gauge_aggGaugeSummaryA new gauge aggregate with the bounds applied
Examples

Create a gauge aggregate for each id and each 15-minute interval. Then add bounds to the gauge aggregate, so you can calculate the extrapolated rate:

SELECT
    id,
    bucket,
    extrapolated_rate(
        with_bounds(
            summary,
            time_bucket_range('15 min'::interval, bucket)
        )
    )
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
        gauge_agg(ts, val) AS summary
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)
) t

