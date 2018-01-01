count_min_sketch() functionsToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.
Count the number of times a value appears in a column, using the probabilistic
count-min sketch data structure and its associated
algorithms. For applications where a small error rate is tolerable, this can
result in huge savings in both CPU time and memory, especially for large
datasets.
Related hyperfunction groups
Warning
This function group includes some experimental functions. Experimental functions might change or be removed in future releases. We do not recommend using them in production. Experimental functions are marked with an Experimental tag.
Aggregate
- count_min_sketch
- ExperimentalAggregate data into a
CountMinSketchfor approximate counting
Accessor
- approx_count
- ExperimentalEstimate the number of times a value appears from a
CountMinSketch
count_min_sketch(values TEXT,error DOUBLE PRECISION,probability DOUBLE PRECISION,) RETURNS CountMinSketch
Aggregate data into a
CountMinSketch object, which you can use to estimate the number of times a given item appears in a column.
The sketch produces a biased estimator of frequency.
It might overestimate the item count, but it can't underestimate.
You can control the relative error and the probability that the estimate falls outside the error bounds.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
values
TEXT
|The column of values to count
error
DOUBLE PRECISION
|Error tolerance in estimate, calculated relative to the number of values added to the sketch
probability
DOUBLE PRECISION
|Probability that an estimate falls outside the error bounds
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
count_min_sketch
CountMinSketch
|An object storing a table of counters
approx_count (item TEXT,agg CountMinSketch) RETURNS INTEGER
Estimate the number of times a given text value appears in a column.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
item
TEXT
|The value you want to estimate occurrences of
agg
CountMinSketch
|A
CountMinSketch object created using
count_min_sketch
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
approx_count
INTEGER
|The estimated number of times
item appeared in the sketch
Examples
Given a table of stock data, estimate how many times the symbol
AAPL appears:
WITH t AS (SELECT toolkit_experimental.count_min_sketch(symbol, 0.01, 0.01) AS symbol_sketchFROM crypto_ticks)SELECT toolkit_experimental.approx_count('AAPL', symbol_sketch)FROM t;
Keywords
