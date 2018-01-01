TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Introduction

Perform linear regression analysis, for example to calculate correlation coefficient and covariance, on two-dimensional data. You can also calculate common statistics, such as average and standard deviation, on each dimension separately. These functions are similar to the Postgres statistical aggregates , but they include more features and are easier to use in continuous aggregates and window functions. The linear regressions are based on the standard least-squares fitting method.

These functions work on two-dimensional data. To work with one-dimensional data, for example to calculate the average and standard deviation of a single variable, see the one-dimensional stats_agg functions.