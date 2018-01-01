TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Introduction

Estimate the value at a given percentile, or the percentile rank of a given value, using the t-digest algorithm. This estimation is more memory- and CPU-efficient than an exact calculation using Postgres's percentile_cont and percentile_disc functions.

tdigest is one of two advanced percentile approximation aggregates provided in TimescaleDB Toolkit. It is a space-efficient aggregation, and it provides more accurate estimates at extreme quantiles than traditional methods.

tdigest is somewhat dependent on input order. If tdigest is run on the same data arranged in different order, the results should be nearly equal, but they are unlikely to be exact.

The other advanced percentile approximation aggregate is uddsketch , which produces stable estimates within a guaranteed relative error. If you aren't sure which to use, try the default percentile estimation method, percentile_agg . It uses the uddsketch algorithm with some sensible defaults.

For more information about percentile approximation algorithms, see the algorithms overview.

