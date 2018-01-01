tdigest() functionsToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.
Introduction
Estimate the value at a given percentile, or the percentile rank of a given
value, using the t-digest algorithm. This estimation is more memory- and
CPU-efficient than an exact calculation using Postgres's
percentile_cont and
percentile_disc functions.
tdigest is one of two advanced percentile approximation aggregates provided in
TimescaleDB Toolkit. It is a space-efficient aggregation, and it provides more
accurate estimates at extreme quantiles than traditional methods.
tdigest is somewhat dependent on input order. If
tdigest is run on the same
data arranged in different order, the results should be nearly equal, but they
are unlikely to be exact.
The other advanced percentile approximation aggregate is
uddsketch, which produces stable estimates within a guaranteed
relative error. If you aren't sure which to use, try the default percentile
estimation method,
percentile_agg. It uses the
uddsketch
algorithm with some sensible defaults.
For more information about percentile approximation algorithms, see the algorithms overview.
Related hyperfunction groups
Aggregate
- tdigest
- Aggregate data in a
tdigestfor further calculation of percentile estimates
Accessor
- approx_percentile
- Estimate the value at a given percentile from a
tdigest
- approx_percentile_rank
- Estimate the percentile of a given value from a
tdigest
- mean
- Calculate the exact mean from values in a
tdigest
- num_vals
- Get the number of values contained in a
tdigest
Rollup
- rollup
- Roll up multiple
tdigests
tdigest(buckets INTEGER,value DOUBLE PRECISION) RETURNS TDigest
This is the first step for calculating approximate percentiles with the
tdigest algorithm. Use
tdigest to create an intermediate aggregate from
your raw data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more
accessors in this group to compute final results.
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined using
rollup() before an accessor is applied.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
buckets
INTEGER
|Number of buckets in the digest. Increasing this provides more accurate quantile estimates, but requires more memory.
value
DOUBLE PRECISION
|Column of values to aggregate for the
tdigest object.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
tdigest
TDigest
|A percentile estimator object created to calculate percentiles using the
tdigest algorithm
Examples
Given a table called
samples, with a column called
data, build a
tdigest using the
data column. Use 100 buckets for the approximation:
SELECT tdigest(100, data) FROM samples;
approx_percentile(percentile DOUBLE PRECISION,tdigest TDigest) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Estimate the approximate value at a percentile from a
tdigest aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
percentile
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The percentile to compute. Must be within the range
[0.0, 1.0].
tdigest
TDigest
|The
tdigest aggregate.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
approx_percentile
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The estimated value at the requested percentile.
Examples
Estimate the value at the first percentile, given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100:
SELECTapprox_percentile(0.01, tdigest(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
approx_percentile-------------------0.999
approx_percentile_rank(value DOUBLE PRECISION,digest TDigest) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Estimate the the percentile at which a given value would be located.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The value to estimate the percentile of.
digest
TDigest
|The
tdigest aggregate.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
approx_percentile_rank
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The estimated percentile associated with the provided value.
Examples
Estimate the percentile rank of the value
99, given a sample containing the numbers from 0 to 100:
SELECTapprox_percentile_rank(99, tdigest(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
approx_percentile_rank----------------------------0.9851485148514851
mean(digest TDigest) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Calculate the exact mean of the values in a
tdigest aggregate. Unlike percentile calculations, the mean calculation is exact. This accessor allows you to calculate the mean alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
digest
TDigest
|The
tdigest aggregate to extract the mean from.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
mean
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The mean of the values in the
tdigest aggregate.
Examples
Calculate the mean of the integers from 0 to 100:
SELECT mean(tdigest(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
mean------50
num_vals(digest TDigest) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
Get the number of values contained in a
tdigest aggregate. This accessor allows you to calculate a count alongside percentiles, without needing to create two separate aggregates from the same raw data.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
digest
TDigest
|The
tdigest aggregate to extract the number of values from.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
num_vals
DOUBLE PRECISION
|The number of values in the
tdigest aggregate.
Examples
Count the number of integers from 0 to 100:
SELECT num_vals(tdigest(data))FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
num_vals-----------101
rollup(digest TDigest) RETURNS TDigest
Combine multiple intermediate
tdigest aggregates, produced by
tdigest, into a single intermediate
tdigest aggregate. For example, you can use
rollup to combine
tdigests from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
digest
TDigest
|The
tdigests to roll up.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
rollup
TDigest
|A new
tdigest created by combining the input
tdigests.
Create an hourly continuous aggregate that contains a percentile aggregate:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW foo_hourlyWITH (timescaledb.continuous)AS SELECTtime_bucket('1 h'::interval, ts) as bucket,tdigest(value) as tdigestFROM fooGROUP BY 1;
You can use accessors to query directly from the continuous aggregate for hourly data. You can also roll the hourly data up into daily buckets, then calculate approximate percentiles:
SELECTtime_bucket('1 day'::interval, bucket) as bucket,approx_percentile(0.95, rollup(tdigest)) as p95,approx_percentile(0.99, rollup(tdigest)) as p99FROM foo_hourlyGROUP BY 1;
