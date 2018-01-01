LatestHyperfunctions

max_n() functions

ToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Introduction

Get the N largest values from a column.

The max_n() functions give the same results as the regular SQL query SELECT ... ORDER BY ... LIMIT n. But unlike the SQL query, they can be composed and combined like other aggregate hyperfunctions.

To get the N smallest values, use min_n(). To get the N largest values with accompanying data, use max_n_by().

Related hyperfunction groups

Functions in this group

Aggregate

max_n
Find the largest values in a set of data

Accessor

into_array
Returns an array of the highest values from a MaxN aggregate
into_values
Returns the highest values from a MaxN aggregate

Rollup

rollup
Combine multiple MaxN aggregates

Function details

max_n(
    value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ,
    capacity BIGINT
) MaxN

Construct an aggregate which will keep track of the largest values passed through it.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
valueBIGINT, DOUBLE PRECISION, TIMESTAMPTZThe values passed into the aggregate
capacityBIGINTThe number of values to retain.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
max_nMaxNThe compiled aggregate. Note that the exact type will be MaxInts, MaxFloats, or MaxTimes depending on the input type
into_array (
    agg MaxN
) BIGINT[] | DOUBLE PRECISION[] | TIMESTAMPTZ[]

Return the N largest values seen by the aggregate. The values are formatted as an array in decreasing order.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
aggMaxNThe aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored in the aggregate.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
into_arrayBIGINT[], DOUBLE PRECISION[], TIMESTAMPTZ[]The largest values seen while creating this aggregate.
Examples

Find the top 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:

SELECT into_array(
    max_n(sub.val, 5))
FROM (
  SELECT (i * 13) % 10007 AS val 
  FROM generate_series(1,10000) as i
) sub;
into_array            
---------------------------------
{10006,10005,10004,10003,10002}
into_values (
    agg MaxN
) SETOF BIGINT | SETOF DOUBLE PRECISION | SETOF TIMESTAMPTZ

Return the N largest values seen by the aggregate.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
aggMaxNThe aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored.
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
into_valuesSETOF BIGINT, SETOF DOUBLE PRECISION, SETOF TIMESTAMPTZThe largest values seen while creating this aggregate.
Examples

Find the top 5 values from i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:

SELECT into_values(
    max_n(sub.val, 5))
FROM (
  SELECT (i * 13) % 10007 AS val 
  FROM generate_series(1,10000) as i
) sub;
into_values 
-------------
10006
10005
10004
10003
10002
rollup(
    agg MaxN
) MaxN

This aggregate combines the aggregates generated by other max_n aggregates. Combined with an accessor, it returns the maximum values found across all the aggregated data.

Required arguments
NameTypeDescription
aggMaxNThe aggregates being combined
Returns
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupMaxNAn aggregate over all of the contributing values.

Extended examples

Get the 10 largest transactions from a table of stock trades

This example assumes that you have a table of stock trades in this format:

CREATE TABLE stock_sales(
    ts TIMESTAMPTZ,
    symbol TEXT,
    price FLOAT,
    volume INT
);

You can query for the 10 largest transactions each day:

WITH t as (
    SELECT
        time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as day,
        max_n(price * volume, 10) AS daily_max
    FROM stock_sales
    GROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts)
)
SELECT
    day, as_array(daily_max)
FROM t;

Keywords

minimum and maximumhyperfunctionsToolkit

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousmin_nNextmin_n_by

Related Content

min_n()
API reference for the min_n() functions
max_n_by()
API reference for the max_n_by() functions
min_n_by()
API reference for the min_n_by() functions
Hyperfunctions
The full list of hyperfunctions available in TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit, with required arguments, returns, and complete use examples
Downsampling functions
API reference for the downsampling functions
days_in_month()
Calculates days in month given a timestamptz