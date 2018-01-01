max_n() functionsToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.
Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Introduction
Get the N largest values from a column.
The
max_n() functions give the same results as the regular SQL query
SELECT
... ORDER BY ... LIMIT n. But unlike the SQL query, they can be composed and
combined like other aggregate hyperfunctions.
To get the N smallest values, use
min_n(). To get the N largest
values with accompanying data, use
max_n_by().
Related hyperfunction groups
Aggregate
- max_n
- Find the largest values in a set of data
Accessor
- into_array
- Returns an array of the highest values from a MaxN aggregate
- into_values
- Returns the highest values from a MaxN aggregate
Rollup
- rollup
- Combine multiple MaxN aggregates
max_n(value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ,capacity BIGINT) MaxN
Construct an aggregate which will keep track of the largest values passed through it.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
BIGINT,
DOUBLE PRECISION,
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The values passed into the aggregate
capacity
BIGINT
|The number of values to retain.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
max_n
MaxN
|The compiled aggregate. Note that the exact type will be
MaxInts,
MaxFloats, or
MaxTimes depending on the input type
into_array (agg MaxN) BIGINT[] | DOUBLE PRECISION[] | TIMESTAMPTZ[]
Return the N largest values seen by the aggregate. The values are formatted as an array in decreasing order.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
MaxN
|The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored in the aggregate.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
into_array
BIGINT[],
DOUBLE PRECISION[],
TIMESTAMPTZ[]
|The largest values seen while creating this aggregate.
Examples
Find the top 5 values from
i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:
SELECT into_array(max_n(sub.val, 5))FROM (SELECT (i * 13) % 10007 AS valFROM generate_series(1,10000) as i) sub;
into_array---------------------------------{10006,10005,10004,10003,10002}
into_values (agg MaxN) SETOF BIGINT | SETOF DOUBLE PRECISION | SETOF TIMESTAMPTZ
Return the N largest values seen by the aggregate.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
MaxN
|The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
into_values
SETOF BIGINT,
SETOF DOUBLE PRECISION,
SETOF TIMESTAMPTZ
|The largest values seen while creating this aggregate.
Examples
Find the top 5 values from
i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000:
SELECT into_values(max_n(sub.val, 5))FROM (SELECT (i * 13) % 10007 AS valFROM generate_series(1,10000) as i) sub;
into_values-------------1000610005100041000310002
rollup(agg MaxN) MaxN
This aggregate combines the aggregates generated by other
max_n
aggregates. Combined with an accessor, it returns the maximum values found
across all the aggregated data.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
MaxN
|The aggregates being combined
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
rollup
MaxN
|An aggregate over all of the contributing values.
This example assumes that you have a table of stock trades in this format:
CREATE TABLE stock_sales(ts TIMESTAMPTZ,symbol TEXT,price FLOAT,volume INT);
You can query for the 10 largest transactions each day:
WITH t as (SELECTtime_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as day,max_n(price * volume, 10) AS daily_maxFROM stock_salesGROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts))SELECTday, as_array(daily_max)FROM t;
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.