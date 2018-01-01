max_n_by() functionsToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.
Get the N largest values from a column, with an associated piece of data per value. For example, you can return an accompanying column, or the full row.
The
max_n_by() functions give the same results as the regular SQL query
SELECT ... ORDER BY ... LIMIT n. But unlike the SQL query, they can be
composed and combined like other aggregate hyperfunctions.
To get the N smallest values with accompanying data, use
min_n_by(). To get the N largest values without accompanying data,
use
max_n().
Related hyperfunction groups
Aggregate
- max_n_by
- Track the largest values and associated data in a set of values
Accessor
- into_values
- Returns the highest values and associated data from a MaxNBy aggregate
Rollup
- rollup
- Combine multiple MaxNBy aggregates
max_n_by(value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ,data ANYELEMENT,capacity BIGINT) MaxNBy
Construct an aggregate that keeps track of the largest values passed through it, as well as some associated data which is passed alongside the value.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
BIGINT,
DOUBLE PRECISION,
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The values passed into the aggregate
data
ANYELEMENT
|The data associated with a particular value
capacity
BIGINT
|The number of values to retain.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
max_n_by
MaxNBy
|The compiled aggregate. Note that the exact type will be MaxByInts, MaxByFloats, or MaxByTimes depending on the input type
into_values(agg MaxNBy,dummy ANYELEMENT) TABLE (value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ,data ANYELEMENT)
This will return the largest values seen by the aggregate and the corresponding values associated with them. Note that Postgres requires an input argument with type matching the associated value in order to deterimine the response type.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
MaxNBy
|The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored.
dummy
ANYELEMENT
|This is purely to inform Postgres of the response type. A NULL cast to the appropriate type is typical.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
into_values
TABLE (value BIGINT,
DOUBLE PRECISION,
TIMESTAMPTZ, data ANYELEMENT)
|The largest values and associated data seen while creating this aggregate.
Examples
Find the top 5 values from
i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000, and the integer result of the operation that generated that modulus:
SELECT into_values(max_n_by(sub.mod, sub.div, 5),NULL::INT)FROM (SELECT (i * 13) % 10007 AS mod, (i * 13) / 10007 AS divFROM generate_series(1,10000) as i) sub;
into_values-------------(10006,3)(10005,7)(10004,11)(10003,2)(10002,6)
rollup(agg MaxNBy) MaxNBy
This aggregate combines the aggregates generated by other maxnby aggregates and returns the maximum values, with associated data, found across all the aggregated data.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
MaxNBy
|The aggregates being combined
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
rollup
MaxNBy
|An aggregate over all of the contributing values.
This example assumes that you have a table of stock trades in this format:
CREATE TABLE stock_sales(ts TIMESTAMPTZ,symbol TEXT,price FLOAT,volume INT);
Find the 10 largest transactions in the table, what time they occurred, and what symbol was being traded:
SELECT(data).time,(data).symbol,value AS transactionFROMinto_values((SELECT max_n_by(price * volume, stock_sales, 10)FROM stock_sales),NULL::stock_sales);
