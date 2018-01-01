min_n_by() functionsToolkitTimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.
Get the N smallest values from a column, with an associated piece of data per value. For example, you can return an accompanying column, or the full row.
The
min_n_by() functions give the same results as the regular SQL query
SELECT ... ORDER BY ... LIMIT n. But unlike the SQL query, they can be
composed and combined like other aggregate hyperfunctions.
To get the N largest values with accompanying data, use
max_n_by(). To get the N smallest values without accompanying
data, use
min_n().
Related hyperfunction groups
Aggregate
- min_n_by
- Track the smallest values and associated data in a set of values
Accessor
- into_values
- Returns the lowest values and associated data from a MinNBy aggregate
Rollup
- rollup
- Combine multiple MinNBy aggregates
min_n_by(value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ,data ANYELEMENT,capacity BIGINT) MinNBy
Construct an aggregate that keeps track of the smallest values passed through it, as well as some associated data which is passed alongside the value.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
BIGINT,
DOUBLE PRECISION,
TIMESTAMPTZ
|The values passed into the aggregate
data
ANYELEMENT
|The data associated with a particular value
capacity
BIGINT
|The number of values to retain.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
min_n_by
MinNBy
|The compiled aggregate. Note that the exact type is
MinByInts,
MinByFloats, or
MinByTimes depending on the input type
into_values(agg MinNBy,dummy ANYELEMENT) TABLE (value BIGINT | DOUBLE PRECISION | TIMESTAMPTZ, data ANYELEMENT)
This returns the smallest values seen by the aggregate and the corresponding values associated with them. Note that Postgres requires an input argument with type matching the associated value in order to deterimine the response type.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
MinNBy
|The aggregate to return the results from. Note that the exact type here varies based on the type of data stored.
dummy
ANYELEMENT
|This is purely to inform Postgres of the response type. A NULL cast to the appropriate type is typical.
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
into_values
TABLE (value BIGINT,
DOUBLE PRECISION,
TIMESTAMPTZ, data ANYELEMENT)
|The smallest values and associated data seen while creating this aggregate.
Examples
Find the bottom 5 values from
i * 13 % 10007 for i = 1 to 10000, and the integer result of the operation that generated that modulus:
SELECT into_values(min_n_by(sub.mod, sub.div, 5),NULL::INT)FROM (SELECT (i * 13) % 10007 AS mod, (i * 13) / 10007 AS divFROM generate_series(1,10000) as i) sub;
into_values-------------(1,9)(2,5)(3,1)(4,10)(5,6)
rollup(agg MinNBy) MinNBy
This aggregate combines the aggregates generated by other minnby aggregates and returns the minimum values and associated data found across all the aggregated data.
Required arguments
|Name
|Type
|Description
agg
MinNBy
|The aggregates being combined
Returns
|Column
|Type
|Description
rollup
MinNBy
|An aggregate over all of the contributing values.
This example assumes that you have a table of stock trades in this format:
CREATE TABLE stock_sales(ts TIMESTAMPTZ,symbol TEXT,price FLOAT,volume INT);
Find the 10 smallest transactions in the table, what time they occurred, and what symbol was being traded.
SELECT(data).time,(data).symbol,value AS transactionFROMinto_values((SELECT min_n_by(price * volume, stock_sales, 10)FROM stock_sales),NULL::stock_sales);
