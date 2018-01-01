TimescaleDB Toolkit functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. They are automatically included with Timescale, but must be installed separately for self-hosted TimescaleDB. Click to learn more.

Introduction

Get the N smallest values from a column, with an associated piece of data per value. For example, you can return an accompanying column, or the full row.

The min_n_by() functions give the same results as the regular SQL query SELECT ... ORDER BY ... LIMIT n . But unlike the SQL query, they can be composed and combined like other aggregate hyperfunctions.

To get the N largest values with accompanying data, use max_n_by() . To get the N smallest values without accompanying data, use min_n() .