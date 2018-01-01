Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Disable range tracking for a specific column in a hypertable in the columnstore.
In this sample, you convert the
conditions table to a hypertable with
partitioning on the
time column. You then specify and enable additional
columns to track ranges for. You then disable range tracking:
SELECT create_hypertable('conditions', 'time');SELECT enable_chunk_skipping('conditions', 'device_id');SELECT disable_chunk_skipping('conditions', 'device_id');
Note
Best practice is to enable range tracking on columns which are correlated to the
partitioning column. In other words, enable tracking on secondary columns that are
referenced in the
WHERE clauses in your queries.
Use this API to disable range tracking on columns when the query patterns don't
use this secondary column anymore.
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable that the column belongs to
column_name
|TEXT
|Column to disable tracking range statistics for
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_not_exists
|BOOLEAN
|Set to
true so that a notice is sent when ranges are not being tracked for a column. By default, an error is thrown
|Column
|Type
|Description
hypertable_id
|INTEGER
|ID of the hypertable in TimescaleDB.
column_name
|TEXT
|Name of the column range tracking is disabled for
disabled
|BOOLEAN
|Returns
true when tracking is disabled.
false when
if_not_exists is
true and the entry was
|not removed
Note
To
disable_chunk_skipping(), you must have first called enable_chunk_skipping
and enabled range tracking on a column in the hypertable.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.