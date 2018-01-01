Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Reorder a single chunk's heap to follow the order of an index. This function acts similarly to the Postgres CLUSTER command , however it uses lower lock levels so that, unlike with the CLUSTER command, the chunk and hypertable are able to be read for most of the process. It does use a bit more disk space during the operation.

This command can be particularly useful when data is often queried in an order different from that in which it was originally inserted. For example, data is commonly inserted into a hypertable in loose time order (for example, many devices concurrently sending their current state), but one might typically query the hypertable about a specific device. In such cases, reordering a chunk using an index on (device_id, time) can lead to significant performance improvement for these types of queries.

One can call this function directly on individual chunks of a hypertable, but using add_reorder_policy is often much more convenient.

Reorder a chunk on an index:

SELECT reorder_chunk ( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_10_chunk' , '_timescaledb_internal.conditions_device_id_time_idx' ) ; Copy

Name Type Description chunk REGCLASS Name of the chunk to reorder.

Name Type Description index REGCLASS The name of the index (on either the hypertable or chunk) to order by. verbose BOOLEAN Setting to true displays messages about the progress of the reorder command. Defaults to false.

This function returns void.