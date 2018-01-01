detach_chunk()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Separate a chunk from a hypertable.
chunk becomes a standalone hypertable with the same name and schema. All existing constraints and
indexes on
chunk are preserved after detaching. Foreign keys are dropped.
In this initial release, you cannot detach a chunk that has been converted to the columnstore.Since TimescaleDB v2.21.0
Detach a chunk from a hypertable:
CALL detach_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk');
|Name
|Type
|Description
chunk
|REGCLASS
|Name of the chunk to detach.
This function returns void.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.