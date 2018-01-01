Latest

detach_chunk()

Separate a chunk from a hypertable.

Hypertable structure

chunk becomes a standalone hypertable with the same name and schema. All existing constraints and indexes on chunk are preserved after detaching. Foreign keys are dropped.

In this initial release, you cannot detach a chunk that has been converted to the columnstore.

Since TimescaleDB v2.21.0

Samples

Detach a chunk from a hypertable:

CALL detach_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk');

Arguments

NameTypeDescription
chunkREGCLASSName of the chunk to detach.

Returns

This function returns void.

Keywords

chunkshypertablessplit

