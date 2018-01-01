Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Separate a chunk from a hypertable.

Expand image

chunk becomes a standalone hypertable with the same name and schema. All existing constraints and indexes on chunk are preserved after detaching. Foreign keys are dropped.

In this initial release, you cannot detach a chunk that has been converted to the columnstore.

Detach a chunk from a hypertable:

CALL detach_chunk ( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' ) ; Copy

Name Type Description chunk REGCLASS Name of the chunk to detach.

This function returns void.