detach_tablespaces()

Detach all tablespaces from a hypertable. After issuing this command on a hypertable, it no longer has any tablespaces attached to it. New chunks are instead placed in the database's default tablespace.

Samples

Detach all tablespaces from the hypertable conditions:

SELECT detach_tablespaces('conditions');

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSHypertable to detach a the tablespace from.

Related Content

detach_tablespace()
Detach a tablespace from a hypertable
move_chunk()
Move a chunk and its indexes to a different tablespace
show_tablespaces()
Show the tablespaces attached to a hypertable
attach_tablespace()
Attach a tablespace to a hypertable
Hypertables and chunks
TigerAPI reference for dealing with hypertables and chunks. Includes all SQL functions and views related to managing hypertables, chunks, dimensions, tablespaces, and indexing
drop_chunk()
Drop a single chunk