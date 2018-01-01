Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Detach all tablespaces from a hypertable. After issuing this command on a hypertable, it no longer has any tablespaces attached to it. New chunks are instead placed in the database's default tablespace.
Detach all tablespaces from the hypertable
conditions:
SELECT detach_tablespaces('conditions');
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable to detach a the tablespace from.
