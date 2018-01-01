attach_chunk()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Attach a hypertable as a chunk in another hypertable at a given slice in a dimension.
The schema, name, existing constraints, and indexes of
chunk do not change, even
if a constraint conflicts with a chunk constraint in
hypertable.
The
hypertable you attach
chunk to does not need to have the same dimension columns as the
hypertable you previously detached
chunk from.
While attaching
chunk to
hypertable:
- Dimension columns in
chunkare set as
NOT NULL.
- Any foreign keys in
hypertableare created in
chunk.
You cannot:
- Attaching a chunk that is still attached to another hypertable. First call detach_chunk.
- Attaching foreign tables are not supported.
Attach a hypertable as a chunk in another hypertable for a specific slice in a dimension:
CALL attach_chunk('ht', '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk', '{"device_id": [0, 1000]}');
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Name of the hypertable to attach
chunk to.
chunk
|REGCLASS
|Name of the chunk to attach.
slices
|JSONB
|The slice
chunk will occupy in
hypertable.
slices cannot clash with the slice already occupied by an existing chunk in
hypertable.
This function returns void.
Keywords
