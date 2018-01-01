Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Detach a tablespace from one or more hypertables. This only means that new chunks are not placed on the detached tablespace. This is useful, for instance, when a tablespace is running low on disk space and one would like to prevent new chunks from being created in the tablespace. The detached tablespace itself and any existing chunks with data on it remains unchanged and continue to work as before, including being available for queries. Note that newly inserted data rows may still be inserted into an existing chunk on the detached tablespace since existing data is not cleared from a detached tablespace. A detached tablespace can be reattached if desired to once again be considered for chunk placement.

Detach the tablespace disk1 from the hypertable conditions :

SELECT detach_tablespace ( 'disk1' , 'conditions' ) ; SELECT detach_tablespace ( 'disk2' , 'conditions' , if_attached = > true ) ; Copy

Detach the tablespace disk1 from all hypertables that the current user has permissions for:

SELECT detach_tablespace ( 'disk1' ) ; Copy

Name Type Description tablespace TEXT Tablespace to detach.

When giving only the tablespace name as argument, the given tablespace is detached from all hypertables that the current role has the appropriate permissions for. Therefore, without proper permissions, the tablespace may still receive new chunks after this command is issued.

Name Type Description hypertable REGCLASS Hypertable to detach a the tablespace from. if_attached BOOLEAN Set to true to avoid throwing an error if the tablespace is not attached to the given table. A notice is issued instead. Defaults to false.

When specifying a specific hypertable, the tablespace is only detached from the given hypertable and thus may remain attached to other hypertables.