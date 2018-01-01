enable_chunk_skipping()ExperimentalExperimental features are not suitable for production environments. They are included under the TimescaleDB experimental schema. Click to learn more.
Enable range statistics for a specific column in a compressed hypertable. This tracks a range of values for that column per chunk. Used for chunk skipping during query optimization and applies only to the chunks created after chunk skipping is enabled.
Best practice is to enable range tracking on columns that are correlated to the
partitioning column. In other words, enable tracking on secondary columns which are
referenced in the
WHERE clauses in your queries.
TimescaleDB supports min/max range tracking for the
smallint,
int,
bigint,
serial,
bigserial,
date,
timestamp, and
timestamptz data types. The
min/max ranges are calculated when a chunk belonging to
this hypertable is compressed using the compress_chunk function.
The range is stored in start (inclusive) and end (exclusive) form in the
chunk_column_stats catalog table.
This way you store the min/max values for such columns in this catalog
table at the per-chunk level. These min/max range values do
not participate in partitioning of the data. These ranges are
used for chunk skipping when the
WHERE clause of an SQL query specifies
ranges on the column.
A DROP COLUMN on a column with statistics tracking enabled on it ends up removing all relevant entries from the catalog table.
A decompress_chunk invocation on a compressed chunk resets its entries
from the
chunk_column_stats catalog table since now it's available for DML and the
min/max range values can change on any further data manipulation in the chunk.
By default, this feature is disabled. To enable chunk skipping, set
timescaledb.enable_chunk_skipping = on in
postgresql.conf. When you upgrade from a database instance that uses compression but does not support chunk
skipping, you need to recompress the previously compressed chunks for chunk skipping to work.
In this sample, you create the
conditions hypertable with partitioning on the
time column. You then specify and
enable additional columns to track ranges for.
CREATE TABLE conditions (time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,location TEXT NOT NULL,device TEXT NOT NULL,temperature DOUBLE PRECISION NULL,humidity DOUBLE PRECISION NULL) WITH (tsdb.hypertable);SELECT enable_chunk_skipping('conditions', 'device_id');
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning
column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a
columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
compress_after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and
aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the
columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
after or
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must
remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
column_name
TEXT
|-
|✔
|Column to track range statistics for
hypertable
REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Hypertable that the column belongs to
if_not_exists
BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to
true so that a notice is sent when ranges are not being tracked for a column. By default, an error is thrown
|Column
|Type
|Description
column_stats_id
|INTEGER
|ID of the entry in the TimescaleDB internal catalog
enabled
|BOOLEAN
|Returns
true when tracking is enabled,
if_not_exists is
true, and when a new entry is not added
