Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Merge two or more chunks into one in concurrent mode without locking out other
reads. The functionality is equivalent to
merge_chunks() with the
concurrently option set, although this procedure works with more than two
chunks. See
merge_chunks() for more information.
Merge three chunks, allowing concurrent reads:CALL merge_chunks_concurrently('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk', '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk', '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_3_chunk');
You can merge either two chunks, or an arbitrary number of chunks specified as an array of chunk identifiers.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
chunks
|REGCLASS[]
|-
|✖
|The array of chunks to merge in partition order
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.