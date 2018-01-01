Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Merge two or more chunks into one in concurrent mode without locking out other reads. The functionality is equivalent to merge_chunks() with the concurrently option set, although this procedure works with more than two chunks. See merge_chunks() for more information.

Merge three chunks, allowing concurrent reads: CALL merge_chunks_concurrently ( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk' , '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' , '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_3_chunk' ) ; Copy

You can merge either two chunks, or an arbitrary number of chunks specified as an array of chunk identifiers.