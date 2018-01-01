Latest

merge_chunks_concurrently()

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Merge two or more chunks into one in concurrent mode without locking out other reads. The functionality is equivalent to merge_chunks() with the concurrently option set, although this procedure works with more than two chunks. See merge_chunks() for more information.

Samples

  • Merge three chunks, allowing concurrent reads:

    CALL merge_chunks_concurrently('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk', '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk', '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_3_chunk');

Arguments

You can merge either two chunks, or an arbitrary number of chunks specified as an array of chunk identifiers.

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
chunksREGCLASS[]-The array of chunks to merge in partition order

Keywords

hypertableschunkmerge

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousmerge_chunksNextchunk_rewrite_cleanup

Related Content

merge_chunks()
Merge two or more chunks into one chunk
_timescaledb_functions.chunk_rewrite_cleanup()
Clean up state from an aborted chunk rewrite operation
Hypertables and chunks
TigerAPI reference for dealing with hypertables and chunks. Includes all SQL functions and views related to managing hypertables, chunks, dimensions, tablespaces, and indexing
drop_chunk()
Drop a single chunk
move_chunk()
Move a chunk and its indexes to a different tablespace
show_chunks()
Show the chunks belonging to a hypertable