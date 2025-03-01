split_chunk()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Split a large chunk at a specific point in time. If you do not specify the timestamp to split at,
chunk
is split equally.
Split a chunk at a specific time:CALL split_chunk('chunk_1', split_at => '2025-03-01 00:00');
Split a chunk in two:
For example, If the chunk duration is, 24 hours, the following command splits
chunk_1into two chunks of 12 hours each.CALL split_chunk('chunk_1');
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
chunk
|REGCLASS
|✔
|Name of the chunk to split.
split_at
TIMESTAMPTZ
|✖
|Timestamp to split the chunk at.
This function returns void.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.