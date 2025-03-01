Latest

Split a large chunk at a specific point in time. If you do not specify the timestamp to split at, chunk is split equally.

Samples

  • Split a chunk at a specific time:

    CALL split_chunk('chunk_1', split_at => '2025-03-01 00:00');

  • Split a chunk in two:

    For example, If the chunk duration is, 24 hours, the following command splits chunk_1 into two chunks of 12 hours each.

    CALL split_chunk('chunk_1');

Required arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescription
chunkREGCLASSName of the chunk to split.
split_atTIMESTAMPTZTimestamp to split the chunk at.

Returns

This function returns void.

Keywords

chunkshypertablessplit

