Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Split a large chunk at a specific point in time. If you do not specify the timestamp to split at, chunk is split equally.

Split a chunk at a specific time: CALL split_chunk ( 'chunk_1' , split_at = > '2025-03-01 00:00' ) ; Copy

Split a chunk in two: For example, If the chunk duration is, 24 hours, the following command splits chunk_1 into two chunks of 12 hours each. CALL split_chunk ( 'chunk_1' ) ; Copy

Name Type Required Description chunk REGCLASS ✔ Name of the chunk to split. split_at TIMESTAMPTZ ✖ Timestamp to split the chunk at.

This function returns void.