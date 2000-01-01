Auth
Authentication and authorization information.
ModelsExpand Collapse
AuthRetrieveInfoResponse = object { apiKey, type }
AuthRetrieveInfoResponse = object { apiKey, type }
apiKey: object { created, issuing_user, name, 2 more }
Information about the API key credentials
apiKey: object { created, issuing_user, name, 2 more }
Information about the API key credentials
issuing_user: object { id, email, name }
Information about the user who created the credentials
issuing_user: object { id, email, name }
Information about the user who created the credentials
project: object { id, name, plan_type }
Information about the project
project: object { id, name, plan_type }
Information about the project