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API Reference

Auth

Authentication and authorization information.

Get Authentication Info
GET/auth/info
ModelsExpand Collapse
AuthRetrieveInfoResponse = object { apiKey, type }
apiKey: object { created, issuing_user, name, 2 more }

Information about the API key credentials

created: string

When the client credentials were created

formatdate-time
issuing_user: object { id, email, name }

Information about the user who created the credentials

id: string

The user ID

email: string

The user's email

formatemail
name: string

The user's name

name: string

The name of the credential

project: object { id, name, plan_type }

Information about the project

id: string

The project ID

name: string

The name of the project

plan_type: string

The plan type for the project

public_key: string

The public key of the client credentials

type: "apiKey"

The type of authentication being used