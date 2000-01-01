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API Reference
Projects
Vpcs
Peerings

Get a VPC Peering

GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id}

Retrieves the details of a specific VPC peering connection.

Path ParametersExpand Collapse
project_id: string
vpc_id: string
peering_id: string
ReturnsExpand Collapse
Peering = object { id, error_message, peer_account_id, 4 more }
id: optional string
error_message: optional string
peer_account_id: optional string
peer_region_code: optional string
peer_vpc_id: optional string
provisioned_id: optional string
status: optional string

Get a VPC Peering

curl http://localhost:8080/projects/$PROJECT_ID/vpcs/$VPC_ID/peerings/$PEERING_ID \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY"
{
  "id": "1234567890",
  "error_message": "VPC not found",
  "peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
  "peer_region_code": "aws-us-east-1",
  "peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
  "provisioned_id": "1234567890",
  "status": "active"
}
Returns Examples
{
  "id": "1234567890",
  "error_message": "VPC not found",
  "peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
  "peer_region_code": "aws-us-east-1",
  "peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
  "provisioned_id": "1234567890",
  "status": "active"
}