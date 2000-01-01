List VPC Peerings
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings
Retrieves a list of all VPC peering connections for a given VPC.
List VPC Peerings
curl http://localhost:8080/projects/$PROJECT_ID/vpcs/$VPC_ID/peerings \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY"
[
{
"id": "1234567890",
"error_message": "VPC not found",
"peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
"peer_region_code": "aws-us-east-1",
"peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
"provisioned_id": "1234567890",
"status": "active"
}
]
Returns Examples
[
{
"id": "1234567890",
"error_message": "VPC not found",
"peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
"peer_region_code": "aws-us-east-1",
"peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
"provisioned_id": "1234567890",
"status": "active"
}
]