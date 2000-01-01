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API Reference
Projects
Vpcs
Peerings

List VPC Peerings

GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings

Retrieves a list of all VPC peering connections for a given VPC.

Path ParametersExpand Collapse
project_id: string
vpc_id: string
ReturnsExpand Collapse
id: optional string
error_message: optional string
peer_account_id: optional string
peer_region_code: optional string
peer_vpc_id: optional string
provisioned_id: optional string
status: optional string

List VPC Peerings

curl http://localhost:8080/projects/$PROJECT_ID/vpcs/$VPC_ID/peerings \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY"
[
  {
    "id": "1234567890",
    "error_message": "VPC not found",
    "peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
    "peer_region_code": "aws-us-east-1",
    "peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
    "provisioned_id": "1234567890",
    "status": "active"
  }
]
Returns Examples
[
  {
    "id": "1234567890",
    "error_message": "VPC not found",
    "peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
    "peer_region_code": "aws-us-east-1",
    "peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
    "provisioned_id": "1234567890",
    "status": "active"
  }
]