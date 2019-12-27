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API Reference
Projects
Services

Create a Service

POST/projects/{project_id}/services

Creates a new database service within a project. This is an asynchronous operation.

Path ParametersExpand Collapse
project_id: string
Body ParametersJSONExpand Collapse
name: string

A human-readable name for the service.

addons: optional array of "time-series" or "ai"

List of addons to enable for the service. 'time-series' enables TimescaleDB, 'ai' enables AI/vector extensions.

One of the following:
"time-series"
"ai"
cpu_millis: optional string

The initial CPU allocation in milli-cores, or 'shared' for a shared-resource service.

environment_tag: optional EnvironmentTag

The environment tag for the service, 'DEV' by default.

One of the following:
"DEV"
"PROD"
memory_gbs: optional string

The initial memory allocation in gigabytes, or 'shared' for a shared-resource service.

region_code: optional string

The region where the service will be created. If not provided, we'll choose the best region for you.

replica_count: optional number

Number of high-availability replicas to create (all replicas are asynchronous by default).

ReturnsExpand Collapse
Service = object { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
connection_pooler: optional ConnectionPooler { endpoint }
endpoint: optional Endpoint { host, port }
host: optional string
port: optional number
created: optional string

Creation timestamp

formatdate-time
endpoint: optional Endpoint { host, port }
host: optional string
port: optional number
forked_from: optional object { is_standby, project_id, service_id }
is_standby: optional boolean
project_id: optional string
service_id: optional string
ha_replicas: optional object { replica_count, sync_replica_count }
replica_count: optional number

Number of high-availability replicas (all replicas are asynchronous by default).

sync_replica_count: optional number

Number of synchronous high-availability replicas.

initial_password: optional string

The initial password for the service.

formatpassword
metadata: optional object { environment }

Additional metadata for the service

environment: optional string

Environment tag for the service

metrics: optional object { memory_mb, milli_cpu, storage_mb }

Resource usage metrics for the service

memory_mb: optional number

Memory usage in megabytes

milli_cpu: optional number

CPU usage in millicores

storage_mb: optional number

Storage usage in megabytes

name: optional string

The name of the service.

project_id: optional string

The project this service belongs to.

read_replica_sets: optional array of ReadReplicaSet { id, connection_pooler, cpu_millis, 6 more }
id: optional string
connection_pooler: optional ConnectionPooler { endpoint }
endpoint: optional Endpoint { host, port }
host: optional string
port: optional number
cpu_millis: optional number

CPU allocation in milli-cores.

endpoint: optional Endpoint { host, port }
host: optional string
port: optional number
memory_gbs: optional number

Memory allocation in gigabytes.

metadata: optional object { environment }

Additional metadata for the read replica set

environment: optional string

Environment tag for the read replica set

name: optional string
nodes: optional number

Number of nodes in the replica set.

status: optional "creating" or "active" or "resizing" or 2 more
One of the following:
"creating"
"active"
"resizing"
"deleting"
"error"
region_code: optional string

The cloud region where the service is hosted.

resources: optional array of object { id, spec }

List of resources allocated to the service

id: optional string

Resource identifier

spec: optional object { cpu_millis, memory_gbs, volume_type }

Resource specification

cpu_millis: optional number

CPU allocation in millicores

memory_gbs: optional number

Memory allocation in gigabytes

volume_type: optional string

Type of storage volume

service_id: optional string

The unique identifier for the service.

service_type: optional "TIMESCALEDB" or "POSTGRES" or "VECTOR"

The type of the service.

One of the following:
"TIMESCALEDB"
"POSTGRES"
"VECTOR"
status: optional "QUEUED" or "DELETING" or "CONFIGURING" or 8 more

Current status of the service

One of the following:
"QUEUED"
"DELETING"
"CONFIGURING"
"READY"
"DELETED"
"UNSTABLE"
"PAUSING"
"PAUSED"
"RESUMING"
"UPGRADING"
"OPTIMIZING"
vpcEndpoint: optional unknown

VPC endpoint configuration if available

Create a Service

curl http://localhost:8080/projects/$PROJECT_ID/services \
    -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY" \
    -d '{
          "name": "my-production-db",
          "addons": [
            "time-series",
            "ai"
          ],
          "cpu_millis": "1000",
          "memory_gbs": "4",
          "region_code": "us-east-1",
          "replica_count": 2
        }'
{
  "connection_pooler": {
    "endpoint": {
      "host": "my-service.com",
      "port": 8080
    }
  },
  "created": "2019-12-27T18:11:19.117Z",
  "endpoint": {
    "host": "my-service.com",
    "port": 8080
  },
  "forked_from": {
    "is_standby": false,
    "project_id": "asda1b2c3",
    "service_id": "bbss422fg"
  },
  "ha_replicas": {
    "replica_count": 1,
    "sync_replica_count": 1
  },
  "initial_password": "a-very-secure-initial-password",
  "metadata": {
    "environment": "environment"
  },
  "metrics": {
    "memory_mb": 512,
    "milli_cpu": 250,
    "storage_mb": 1024
  },
  "name": "name",
  "project_id": "project_id",
  "read_replica_sets": [
    {
      "id": "alb8jicdpr",
      "connection_pooler": {
        "endpoint": {
          "host": "my-service.com",
          "port": 8080
        }
      },
      "cpu_millis": 250,
      "endpoint": {
        "host": "my-service.com",
        "port": 8080
      },
      "memory_gbs": 1,
      "metadata": {
        "environment": "environment"
      },
      "name": "reporting-replica-1",
      "nodes": 2,
      "status": "active"
    }
  ],
  "region_code": "us-east-1",
  "resources": [
    {
      "id": "id",
      "spec": {
        "cpu_millis": 0,
        "memory_gbs": 0,
        "volume_type": "volume_type"
      }
    }
  ],
  "service_id": "service_id",
  "service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
  "status": "QUEUED",
  "vpcEndpoint": {}
}
Returns Examples
{
  "connection_pooler": {
    "endpoint": {
      "host": "my-service.com",
      "port": 8080
    }
  },
  "created": "2019-12-27T18:11:19.117Z",
  "endpoint": {
    "host": "my-service.com",
    "port": 8080
  },
  "forked_from": {
    "is_standby": false,
    "project_id": "asda1b2c3",
    "service_id": "bbss422fg"
  },
  "ha_replicas": {
    "replica_count": 1,
    "sync_replica_count": 1
  },
  "initial_password": "a-very-secure-initial-password",
  "metadata": {
    "environment": "environment"
  },
  "metrics": {
    "memory_mb": 512,
    "milli_cpu": 250,
    "storage_mb": 1024
  },
  "name": "name",
  "project_id": "project_id",
  "read_replica_sets": [
    {
      "id": "alb8jicdpr",
      "connection_pooler": {
        "endpoint": {
          "host": "my-service.com",
          "port": 8080
        }
      },
      "cpu_millis": 250,
      "endpoint": {
        "host": "my-service.com",
        "port": 8080
      },
      "memory_gbs": 1,
      "metadata": {
        "environment": "environment"
      },
      "name": "reporting-replica-1",
      "nodes": 2,
      "status": "active"
    }
  ],
  "region_code": "us-east-1",
  "resources": [
    {
      "id": "id",
      "spec": {
        "cpu_millis": 0,
        "memory_gbs": 0,
        "volume_type": "volume_type"
      }
    }
  ],
  "service_id": "service_id",
  "service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
  "status": "QUEUED",
  "vpcEndpoint": {}
}