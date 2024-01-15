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API Reference
Auth

Get Authentication Info

GET/auth/info

Returns information about the authentication credentials being used to access the API

ReturnsExpand Collapse
apiKey: object { created, issuing_user, name, 2 more }

Information about the API key credentials

created: string

When the client credentials were created

formatdate-time
issuing_user: object { id, email, name }

Information about the user who created the credentials

id: string

The user ID

email: string

The user's email

formatemail
name: string

The user's name

name: string

The name of the credential

project: object { id, name, plan_type }

Information about the project

id: string

The project ID

name: string

The name of the project

plan_type: string

The plan type for the project

public_key: string

The public key of the client credentials

type: "apiKey"

The type of authentication being used

Get Authentication Info

curl http://localhost:8080/auth/info \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY"
{
  "apiKey": {
    "created": "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z",
    "issuing_user": {
      "id": "user123",
      "email": "john.doe@example.com",
      "name": "John Doe"
    },
    "name": "my-production-token",
    "project": {
      "id": "rp1pz7uyae",
      "name": "My Production Project",
      "plan_type": "FREE"
    },
    "public_key": "tskey_abc123"
  },
  "type": "apiKey"
}
Returns Examples
{
  "apiKey": {
    "created": "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z",
    "issuing_user": {
      "id": "user123",
      "email": "john.doe@example.com",
      "name": "John Doe"
    },
    "name": "my-production-token",
    "project": {
      "id": "rp1pz7uyae",
      "name": "My Production Project",
      "plan_type": "FREE"
    },
    "public_key": "tskey_abc123"
  },
  "type": "apiKey"
}