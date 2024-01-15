Get Authentication Info
GET/auth/info
Returns information about the authentication credentials being used to access the API
ReturnsExpand Collapse
apiKey: object { created, issuing_user, name, 2 more }
Information about the API key credentials
apiKey: object { created, issuing_user, name, 2 more }
Information about the API key credentials
issuing_user: object { id, email, name }
Information about the user who created the credentials
issuing_user: object { id, email, name }
Information about the user who created the credentials
project: object { id, name, plan_type }
Information about the project
project: object { id, name, plan_type }
Information about the project
Get Authentication Info
curl http://localhost:8080/auth/info \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY"
{
"apiKey": {
"created": "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z",
"issuing_user": {
"id": "user123",
"email": "john.doe@example.com",
"name": "John Doe"
},
"name": "my-production-token",
"project": {
"id": "rp1pz7uyae",
"name": "My Production Project",
"plan_type": "FREE"
},
"public_key": "tskey_abc123"
},
"type": "apiKey"
}
Returns Examples
{
"apiKey": {
"created": "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z",
"issuing_user": {
"id": "user123",
"email": "john.doe@example.com",
"name": "John Doe"
},
"name": "my-production-token",
"project": {
"id": "rp1pz7uyae",
"name": "My Production Project",
"plan_type": "FREE"
},
"public_key": "tskey_abc123"
},
"type": "apiKey"
}