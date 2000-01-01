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API Reference
Projects
Services
Replica Sets

Set Environment for a Read Replica

POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/setEnvironment

Sets the environment type for the read replica set.

Path ParametersExpand Collapse
project_id: string
service_id: string
replica_set_id: string
Body ParametersJSONExpand Collapse
environment: "PROD" or "DEV"

The target environment for the service.

One of the following:
"PROD"
"DEV"
ReturnsExpand Collapse
message: optional string

Set Environment for a Read Replica

curl http://localhost:8080/projects/$PROJECT_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/replicaSets/$REPLICA_SET_ID/setEnvironment \
    -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY" \
    -d '{
          "environment": "PROD"
        }'
{
  "message": "Action completed successfully."
}
Returns Examples
{
  "message": "Action completed successfully."
}