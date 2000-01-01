Set Environment for a Read Replica
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/setEnvironment
Sets the environment type for the read replica set.
Set Environment for a Read Replica
curl http://localhost:8080/projects/$PROJECT_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/replicaSets/$REPLICA_SET_ID/setEnvironment \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY" \
-d '{
"environment": "PROD"
}'
{
"message": "Action completed successfully."
}
Returns Examples
{
"message": "Action completed successfully."
}