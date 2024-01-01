Fork a Service
Creates a new, independent service within a project by taking a snapshot of an existing one.
Body ParametersJSONExpand Collapse
fork_strategy: "LAST_SNAPSHOT" or "NOW" or "PITR"
Strategy for creating the fork. This field is required.
Strategy for creating the fork. This field is required.
The initial CPU allocation in milli-cores, or 'shared' for a shared-resource service. If not provided, will inherit from parent service.
environment_tag: optional EnvironmentTag
The environment tag for the forked service, 'DEV' by default.
The environment tag for the forked service, 'DEV' by default.
The initial memory allocation in gigabytes, or 'shared' for a shared-resource service. If not provided, will inherit from parent service.
A human-readable name for the forked service. If not provided, will use parent service name with "-fork" suffix.
ReturnsExpand Collapse
Service = object { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
forked_from: optional object { is_standby, project_id, service_id }
ha_replicas: optional object { replica_count, sync_replica_count }
metadata: optional object { environment }
Additional metadata for the service
Additional metadata for the service
metrics: optional object { memory_mb, milli_cpu, storage_mb }
Resource usage metrics for the service
Resource usage metrics for the service
metadata: optional object { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
Additional metadata for the read replica set
resources: optional array of object { id, spec }
List of resources allocated to the service
List of resources allocated to the service
service_type: optional "TIMESCALEDB" or "POSTGRES" or "VECTOR"
The type of the service.
The type of the service.
status: optional "QUEUED" or "DELETING" or "CONFIGURING" or 8 more
Current status of the service
Current status of the service
Fork a Service
curl http://localhost:8080/projects/$PROJECT_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/forkService \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY" \
-d '{
"fork_strategy": "LAST_SNAPSHOT",
"cpu_millis": "1000",
"memory_gbs": "4",
"name": "my-production-db-fork",
"target_time": "2024-01-01T00:00:00Z"
}'
{
"connection_pooler": {
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
}
},
"created": "2019-12-27T18:11:19.117Z",
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
},
"forked_from": {
"is_standby": false,
"project_id": "asda1b2c3",
"service_id": "bbss422fg"
},
"ha_replicas": {
"replica_count": 1,
"sync_replica_count": 1
},
"initial_password": "a-very-secure-initial-password",
"metadata": {
"environment": "environment"
},
"metrics": {
"memory_mb": 512,
"milli_cpu": 250,
"storage_mb": 1024
},
"name": "name",
"project_id": "project_id",
"read_replica_sets": [
{
"id": "alb8jicdpr",
"connection_pooler": {
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
}
},
"cpu_millis": 250,
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
},
"memory_gbs": 1,
"metadata": {
"environment": "environment"
},
"name": "reporting-replica-1",
"nodes": 2,
"status": "active"
}
],
"region_code": "us-east-1",
"resources": [
{
"id": "id",
"spec": {
"cpu_millis": 0,
"memory_gbs": 0,
"volume_type": "volume_type"
}
}
],
"service_id": "service_id",
"service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
"status": "QUEUED",
"vpcEndpoint": {}
}
Returns Examples
{
"connection_pooler": {
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
}
},
"created": "2019-12-27T18:11:19.117Z",
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
},
"forked_from": {
"is_standby": false,
"project_id": "asda1b2c3",
"service_id": "bbss422fg"
},
"ha_replicas": {
"replica_count": 1,
"sync_replica_count": 1
},
"initial_password": "a-very-secure-initial-password",
"metadata": {
"environment": "environment"
},
"metrics": {
"memory_mb": 512,
"milli_cpu": 250,
"storage_mb": 1024
},
"name": "name",
"project_id": "project_id",
"read_replica_sets": [
{
"id": "alb8jicdpr",
"connection_pooler": {
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
}
},
"cpu_millis": 250,
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
},
"memory_gbs": 1,
"metadata": {
"environment": "environment"
},
"name": "reporting-replica-1",
"nodes": 2,
"status": "active"
}
],
"region_code": "us-east-1",
"resources": [
{
"id": "id",
"spec": {
"cpu_millis": 0,
"memory_gbs": 0,
"volume_type": "volume_type"
}
}
],
"service_id": "service_id",
"service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
"status": "QUEUED",
"vpcEndpoint": {}
}