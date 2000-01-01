Create a Read Replica Set
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets
Creates a new read replica set for a service. This is an asynchronous operation.
Body ParametersJSONExpand Collapse
ReturnsExpand Collapse
ReadReplicaSet = object { id, connection_pooler, cpu_millis, 6 more }
ReadReplicaSet = object { id, connection_pooler, cpu_millis, 6 more }
metadata: optional object { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
metadata: optional object { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
Create a Read Replica Set
curl http://localhost:8080/projects/$PROJECT_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/replicaSets \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY" \
-d '{
"cpu_millis": 250,
"memory_gbs": 1,
"name": "my-reporting-replica",
"nodes": 2
}'
{
"id": "alb8jicdpr",
"connection_pooler": {
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
}
},
"cpu_millis": 250,
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
},
"memory_gbs": 1,
"metadata": {
"environment": "environment"
},
"name": "reporting-replica-1",
"nodes": 2,
"status": "active"
}
Returns Examples
{
"id": "alb8jicdpr",
"connection_pooler": {
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
}
},
"cpu_millis": 250,
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
},
"memory_gbs": 1,
"metadata": {
"environment": "environment"
},
"name": "reporting-replica-1",
"nodes": 2,
"status": "active"
}