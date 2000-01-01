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API Reference
Projects

Vpcs

Manage VPCs and their peering connections.

List All VPCs
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs
Create a VPC
POST/projects/{project_id}/vpcs
Get a VPC
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}
Delete a VPC
DELETE/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}
Rename a VPC
POST/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/rename
ModelsExpand Collapse
Vpc = object { id, cidr, name, region_code }
id: optional string
cidr: optional string
name: optional string
region_code: optional string
VpcListResponse = array of Vpc { id, cidr, name, region_code }
id: optional string
cidr: optional string
name: optional string
region_code: optional string

VpcsPeerings

Manage VPCs and their peering connections.

List VPC Peerings
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings
Create a VPC Peering
POST/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings
Get a VPC Peering
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id}
Delete a VPC Peering
DELETE/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id}
ModelsExpand Collapse
Peering = object { id, error_message, peer_account_id, 4 more }
id: optional string
error_message: optional string
peer_account_id: optional string
peer_region_code: optional string
peer_vpc_id: optional string
provisioned_id: optional string
status: optional string
PeeringListResponse = array of Peering { id, error_message, peer_account_id, 4 more }
id: optional string
error_message: optional string
peer_account_id: optional string
peer_region_code: optional string
peer_vpc_id: optional string
provisioned_id: optional string
status: optional string