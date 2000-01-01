Vpcs
Manage VPCs and their peering connections.
List All VPCs
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs
Create a VPC
POST/projects/{project_id}/vpcs
Get a VPC
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}
Delete a VPC
DELETE/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}
Rename a VPC
POST/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/rename
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VpcsPeerings
Manage VPCs and their peering connections.
List VPC Peerings
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings
Create a VPC Peering
POST/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings
Get a VPC Peering
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id}
Delete a VPC Peering
DELETE/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id}