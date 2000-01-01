Tiger Cloud TypeScript API Library
Tiger Cloud TypeScript API Library
This library provides convenient access to the Tiger Cloud REST API from server-side TypeScript or JavaScript.
The REST API documentation can be found on www.tigerdata.com. The full API of this library can be found in api.md.
It is generated with Stainless.
Installation
npm install git+ssh://git@github.com:stainless-sdks/tiger-cloud-typescript.git
Note
Once this package is published to npm, this will become:
npm install tiger-cloud
Usage
The full API of this library can be found in api.md.
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
environment: 'environment_1', // defaults to 'production'
});
const response = await client.auth.retrieveInfo();
console.log(response.apiKey);
Request & Response types
This library includes TypeScript definitions for all request params and response fields. You may import and use them like so:
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
environment: 'environment_1', // defaults to 'production'
});
const params: TigerCloud.Projects.VpcCreateParams = {
cidr: '10.0.0.0/16',
name: 'my-production-vpc',
region_code: 'us-east-1',
};
const vpc: TigerCloud.Projects.Vpc = await client.projects.vpcs.create('rp1pz7uyae', params);
Documentation for each method, request param, and response field are available in docstrings and will appear on hover in most modern editors.
Handling errors
When the library is unable to connect to the API,
or if the API returns a non-success status code (i.e., 4xx or 5xx response),
a subclass of
APIError will be thrown:
const vpc = await client.projects.vpcs
.create('rp1pz7uyae', {
cidr: '10.0.0.0/16',
name: 'my-production-vpc',
region_code: 'us-east-1',
})
.catch(async (err) => {
if (err instanceof TigerCloud.APIError) {
console.log(err.status); // 400
console.log(err.name); // BadRequestError
console.log(err.headers); // {server: 'nginx', ...}
} else {
throw err;
}
});
Error codes are as follows:
|Status Code
|Error Type
|400
BadRequestError
|401
AuthenticationError
|403
PermissionDeniedError
|404
NotFoundError
|422
UnprocessableEntityError
|429
RateLimitError
|>=500
InternalServerError
|N/A
APIConnectionError
Retries
Certain errors will be automatically retried 2 times by default, with a short exponential backoff. Connection errors (for example, due to a network connectivity problem), 408 Request Timeout, 409 Conflict, 429 Rate Limit, and >=500 Internal errors will all be retried by default.
You can use the
maxRetries option to configure or disable this:
// Configure the default for all requests:
const client = new TigerCloud({
maxRetries: 0, // default is 2
});
// Or, configure per-request:
await client.projects.vpcs.create('rp1pz7uyae', {
cidr: '10.0.0.0/16',
name: 'my-production-vpc',
region_code: 'us-east-1',
}, {
maxRetries: 5,
});
Timeouts
Requests time out after 1 minute by default. You can configure this with a
timeout option:
// Configure the default for all requests:
const client = new TigerCloud({
timeout: 20 * 1000, // 20 seconds (default is 1 minute)
});
// Override per-request:
await client.projects.vpcs.create('rp1pz7uyae', {
cidr: '10.0.0.0/16',
name: 'my-production-vpc',
region_code: 'us-east-1',
}, {
timeout: 5 * 1000,
});
On timeout, an
APIConnectionTimeoutError is thrown.
Note that requests which time out will be retried twice by default.
Advanced Usage
Accessing raw Response data (e.g., headers)
The “raw”
Response returned by
fetch() can be accessed through the
.asResponse() method on the
APIPromise type that all methods return.
This method returns as soon as the headers for a successful response are received and does not consume the response body, so you are free to write custom parsing or streaming logic.
You can also use the
.withResponse() method to get the raw
Response along with the parsed data.
Unlike
.asResponse() this method consumes the body, returning once it is parsed.
const client = new TigerCloud();
const response = await client.projects.vpcs
.create('rp1pz7uyae', {
cidr: '10.0.0.0/16',
name: 'my-production-vpc',
region_code: 'us-east-1',
})
.asResponse();
console.log(response.headers.get('X-My-Header'));
console.log(response.statusText); // access the underlying Response object
const { data: vpc, response: raw } = await client.projects.vpcs
.create('rp1pz7uyae', {
cidr: '10.0.0.0/16',
name: 'my-production-vpc',
region_code: 'us-east-1',
})
.withResponse();
console.log(raw.headers.get('X-My-Header'));
console.log(vpc.id);
Logging
Important
All log messages are intended for debugging only. The format and content of log messages may change between releases.
Log levels
The log level can be configured in two ways:
- Via the
TIGER_CLOUD_LOGenvironment variable
- Using the
logLevelclient option (overrides the environment variable if set)
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
logLevel: 'debug', // Show all log messages
});
Available log levels, from most to least verbose:
'debug'- Show debug messages, info, warnings, and errors
'info'- Show info messages, warnings, and errors
'warn'- Show warnings and errors (default)
'error'- Show only errors
'off'- Disable all logging
At the
'debug' level, all HTTP requests and responses are logged, including headers and bodies.
Some authentication-related headers are redacted, but sensitive data in request and response bodies
may still be visible.
Custom logger
By default, this library logs to
globalThis.console. You can also provide a custom logger.
Most logging libraries are supported, including pino, winston, bunyan, consola, signale, and @std/log. If your logger doesn’t work, please open an issue.
When providing a custom logger, the
logLevel option still controls which messages are emitted, messages
below the configured level will not be sent to your logger.
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
import pino from 'pino';
const logger = pino();
const client = new TigerCloud({
logger: logger.child({ name: 'TigerCloud' }),
logLevel: 'debug', // Send all messages to pino, allowing it to filter
});
Making custom/undocumented requests
This library is typed for convenient access to the documented API. If you need to access undocumented endpoints, params, or response properties, the library can still be used.
Undocumented endpoints
To make requests to undocumented endpoints, you can use
client.get,
client.post, and other HTTP verbs.
Options on the client, such as retries, will be respected when making these requests.
await client.post('/some/path', {
body: { some_prop: 'foo' },
query: { some_query_arg: 'bar' },
});
Undocumented request params
To make requests using undocumented parameters, you may use
// @ts-expect-error on the undocumented
parameter. This library doesn’t validate at runtime that the request matches the type, so any extra values you
send will be sent as-is.
client.auth.retrieveInfo({
// ...
// @ts-expect-error baz is not yet public
baz: 'undocumented option',
});
For requests with the
GET verb, any extra params will be in the query, all other requests will send the
extra param in the body.
If you want to explicitly send an extra argument, you can do so with the
query,
body, and
headers request
options.
Undocumented response properties
To access undocumented response properties, you may access the response object with
// @ts-expect-error on
the response object, or cast the response object to the requisite type. Like the request params, we do not
validate or strip extra properties from the response from the API.
Customizing the fetch client
By default, this library expects a global
fetch function is defined.
If you want to use a different
fetch function, you can either polyfill the global:
import fetch from 'my-fetch';
globalThis.fetch = fetch;
Or pass it to the client:
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
import fetch from 'my-fetch';
const client = new TigerCloud({ fetch });
Fetch options
If you want to set custom
fetch options without overriding the
fetch function, you can provide a
fetchOptions object when instantiating the client or making a request. (Request-specific options override client options.)
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
fetchOptions: {
// `RequestInit` options
},
});
Configuring proxies
To modify proxy behavior, you can provide custom
fetchOptions that add runtime-specific proxy
options to requests:
Node [docs]
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
import * as undici from 'undici';
const proxyAgent = new undici.ProxyAgent('http://localhost:8888');
const client = new TigerCloud({
fetchOptions: {
dispatcher: proxyAgent,
},
});
Bun [docs]
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
fetchOptions: {
proxy: 'http://localhost:8888',
},
});
Deno [docs]
import TigerCloud from 'npm:tiger-cloud';
const httpClient = Deno.createHttpClient({ proxy: { url: 'http://localhost:8888' } });
const client = new TigerCloud({
fetchOptions: {
client: httpClient,
},
});
Frequently Asked Questions
Semantic versioning
This package generally follows SemVer conventions, though certain backwards-incompatible changes may be released as minor versions:
- Changes that only affect static types, without breaking runtime behavior.
- Changes to library internals which are technically public but not intended or documented for external use. (Please open a GitHub issue to let us know if you are relying on such internals.)
- Changes that we do not expect to impact the vast majority of users in practice.
We take backwards-compatibility seriously and work hard to ensure you can rely on a smooth upgrade experience.
We are keen for your feedback; please open an issue with questions, bugs, or suggestions.
Requirements
TypeScript >= 4.9 is supported.
The following runtimes are supported:
- Web browsers (Up-to-date Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and more)
- Node.js 20 LTS or later (non-EOL) versions.
- Deno v1.28.0 or higher.
- Bun 1.0 or later.
- Cloudflare Workers.
- Vercel Edge Runtime.
- Jest 28 or greater with the
"node"environment (
"jsdom"is not supported at this time).
- Nitro v2.6 or greater.
Note that React Native is not supported at this time.
If you are interested in other runtime environments, please open or upvote an issue on GitHub.