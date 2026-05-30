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API Reference
Projects

List projects accessible to the authenticated caller

GET/projects

Returns the projects the caller can access. PAT callers see only the project their PAT is scoped to; OAuth user callers see all projects they belong to.

ReturnsExpand Collapse
id: string

The unique identifier for the project.

name: string

The name of the project.

List projects accessible to the authenticated caller

curl https://console.cloud.tigerdata.com/public/api/v1/projects \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY"
[
  {
    "id": "rp1pz7uyae",
    "name": "My Production Project"
  }
]
Returns Examples
[
  {
    "id": "rp1pz7uyae",
    "name": "My Production Project"
  }
]