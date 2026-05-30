List projects accessible to the authenticated caller
GET/projects
Returns the projects the caller can access. PAT callers see only the project their PAT is scoped to; OAuth user callers see all projects they belong to.
List projects accessible to the authenticated caller
curl https://console.cloud.tigerdata.com/public/api/v1/projects \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY"
[
{
"id": "rp1pz7uyae",
"name": "My Production Project"
}
]
Returns Examples
[
{
"id": "rp1pz7uyae",
"name": "My Production Project"
}
]