Get service logs
Fetch logs for a specific service. Returns up to 500 log entries in reverse
chronological order. Supports cursor-based pagination via the
cursor parameter
and the
lastCursor field in the response.
Recommended pagination: omit
page (or pass
page=0) and use the returned
lastCursor value as the
cursor parameter on subsequent requests to page
through all available logs without hitting any result-window limits.
Legacy pagination: passing
page > 0 without a
cursor uses the older
offset-based approach, which is limited to the first 10,000 log entries.
Query ParametersExpand Collapse
Opaque pagination cursor returned as
lastCursor in a previous response.
When provided, returns the next page of logs older than the cursor position.
Takes precedence over the
page parameter.
Page number for pagination (0-based). When omitted or set to 0, cursor-based pagination is used automatically. Values greater than 0 use the legacy offset path (deprecated; prefer cursor pagination).
Full-text search terms to filter log lines. Repeat the parameter for multiple values
(e.g.
?search=slow+query&search=ERROR).
Only applies when using cursor-based pagination (page=0 or cursor provided).
Severity levels to filter results. Repeat the parameter for multiple values
(e.g.
?severities=ERROR&severities=WARNING).
Only applies when using cursor-based pagination (page=0 or cursor provided).
Lower bound timestamp — fetch logs after this time (RFC3339 format). Only applies when using cursor-based pagination (page=0 or cursor provided).
ReturnsExpand Collapse
entries: optional array of object { message, severity, timestamp }
Structured log entries with timestamp and severity metadata.
Only present on the cursor-based path (page=0 or cursor provided).
Entries are in the same order as logs and can be used in place of it
by callers that need structured data.
Structured log entries with timestamp and severity metadata. Only present on the cursor-based path (page=0 or cursor provided). Entries are in the same order as logs and can be used in place of it by callers that need structured data.
Get service logs
curl https://console.cloud.tigerdata.com/public/api/v1/projects/$PROJECT_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/logs \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY"
{
"logs": [
"string"
],
"entries": [
{
"message": "database system is ready to accept connections",
"severity": "LOG",
"timestamp": "2025-01-15T09:30:00Z"
}
],
"lastCursor": "eyJ0cyI6IjIwMjUtMDEtMTVUMDk6MzA6MDBaIn0="
}
Returns Examples
{
"logs": [
"string"
],
"entries": [
{
"message": "database system is ready to accept connections",
"severity": "LOG",
"timestamp": "2025-01-15T09:30:00Z"
}
],
"lastCursor": "eyJ0cyI6IjIwMjUtMDEtMTVUMDk6MzA6MDBaIn0="
}